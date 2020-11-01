K99/R00: Pathway to Independence Award

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PA-20-188 (no clinical trials) and PA-20-187 (clinical trials)

The K99/R00 at NIDDK

The K99/R00 program is designed to facilitate a timely transition from a mentored postdoctoral research position to a stable independent research position with independent NIH or other research support at an earlier stage than is currently the norm.

The mentored K99 phase of the award may take place either within NIH Intramural Programs or at any extramural research institution and lasts 1-2 years. Only extramural research institutions are eligible sites for the independent R00 phase of the award which lasts up to 3 years.

Award Highlights

shortens the time that researchers spend as postdoctoral fellows

facilitates the transition to independent NIH Research Grant Program (R01) funding

Funding

The K99 phase has a total cost cap of $90,000 per year. The R00 phase of the award, has a total cost limit of $249,000 per year.

NIDDK will provide

up to $75,000 per year for salary

appropriate fringe benefits

up to $25,000 per year for research support

Eligibility

Applicants requiring less than 12 months of mentored research training and career development are not ideal candidates for this award.

Principal Investigator

U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status is not required, but applicants must provide evidence that they can remain in the United States for the duration of the K99 award period. At the time of review for the R00 phase, evidence must be provided that the applicant can remain in the United States for the duration of the R00 award period.

Applicants must

have a Ph.D., M.D., or have equivalent research experience

have no more than 4 years of postdoctoral research training at the time of the initial application or the subsequent resubmission

require only 1 to 2 more years of mentored support before becoming competitive to secure a faculty position at a U.S. institution

be available to devote a minimum of 9 calendar months (75 percent of the year) worth of effort to this project

present clear milestones in their research and career development progress will be evaluated for transition to the R00 phase of the award. Receipt of the R00 award is dependent upon the applicant obtaining a tenure-track, full-time faculty position (assistant professor or equivalent) at an eligible U.S. institution.



Applying

We encourage K99/R00 applications in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK.

Required Documents

Submit a complete application package (PDF, 49.5 KB) 6 months prior to the end of the K99 period for a smooth transition to the R00 portion of the award.

Deadlines

New Applications

February 12

June 12

October 12

Resubmissions

March 12

July 12

November 12

Staff Contact

Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts.