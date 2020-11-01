K99/R00: Pathway to Independence Award
Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PA-20-188 (no clinical trials) and PA-20-187 (clinical trials)
The K99/R00 at NIDDK
The K99/R00 program is designed to facilitate a timely transition from a mentored postdoctoral research position to a stable independent research position with independent NIH or other research support at an earlier stage than is currently the norm.
The mentored K99 phase of the award may take place either within NIH Intramural Programs or at any extramural research institution and lasts 1-2 years. Only extramural research institutions are eligible sites for the independent R00 phase of the award which lasts up to 3 years.
Award Highlights
- shortens the time that researchers spend as postdoctoral fellows
- facilitates the transition to independent NIH Research Grant Program (R01) funding
Funding
The K99 phase has a total cost cap of $90,000 per year. The R00 phase of the award, has a total cost limit of $249,000 per year.
NIDDK will provide
- up to $75,000 per year for salary
- appropriate fringe benefits
- up to $25,000 per year for research support
Eligibility
Applicants requiring less than 12 months of mentored research training and career development are not ideal candidates for this award.
Principal Investigator
U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status is not required, but applicants must provide evidence that they can remain in the United States for the duration of the K99 award period. At the time of review for the R00 phase, evidence must be provided that the applicant can remain in the United States for the duration of the R00 award period.
Applicants must
- have a Ph.D., M.D., or have equivalent research experience
- have no more than 4 years of postdoctoral research training at the time of the initial application or the subsequent resubmission
- require only 1 to 2 more years of mentored support before becoming competitive to secure a faculty position at a U.S. institution
- be available to devote a minimum of 9 calendar months (75 percent of the year) worth of effort to this project
- present clear milestones in their research and career development
- progress will be evaluated for transition to the R00 phase of the award. Receipt of the R00 award is dependent upon the applicant obtaining a tenure-track, full-time faculty position (assistant professor or equivalent) at an eligible U.S. institution.
Applying
We encourage K99/R00 applications in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK.
Required Documents
Submit a complete application package (PDF, 49.5 KB) 6 months prior to the end of the K99 period for a smooth transition to the R00 portion of the award.
Deadlines
New Applications
- February 12
- June 12
- October 12
Resubmissions
- March 12
- July 12
- November 12
Staff Contact
Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts.