Addressing the Impact of Structural Racism and Discrimination on Minority Health and Health Disparities (R01 - Clinical Trial Optional)
The purpose of this initiative is to support intervention research that addresses structural racism and discrimination (SRD) to improve minority health or reduce health disparities.
Funding Opportunity Details
PAR-23-112
NOT-OD-22-195; NOT-OD-22-189; not-od-22-198; NOT-OD-23-012
Robert C Rivers; Tommy Gunter
Key Dates
2/24/2023
30 days prior to the application due date