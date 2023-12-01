Addressing the Impact of Syndemics on the Health of People with HIV and Diseases and Conditions within the Missions of NIDDK and NHLBI (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites research projects that seek solutions to the development, exacerbation, and ineffective management of co-occurring conditions in marginalized communities of People with HIV (PWH). Projects must be based on a syndemics (synergistic epidemic) framework with a focus on the impact of racism, marginalization, discrimination, and/or stigma and their inter-relationships with social and structural risks. Projects may use mechanistic interventional approaches, policy/program evaluation studies, or epidemiology studies that build the evidence base to support improved equity and outcomes. The co-occurring conditions must be within the mission of NIDDK or NHLBI.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/20/2024