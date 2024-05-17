Nutrition Obesity Research Centers Research Resource Center (RRC) (P2C- Clinical Trial Optional)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications from institutions/organizations that propose to establish a Research Resource Center (RRC) for the NIDDK Nutrition Obesity Research Centers (NORC) Program. The NORC Program consists of eleven Centers across the nation that support and enhance the national research effort in nutrition and obesity through cutting-edge basic, clinical, translational, and health disparities research in nutrition science and obesity. In collaboration with the existing NORC program, the RRC will (1) provide administrative support for the entire NORC Program, (2) establish and curate a NORC Program website and centralized repository of research resources , (3) implement a multipronged approach to support and grow the early-to-midcareer research workforce, including individuals from diverse backgrounds, with a goal of maximizing national outreach and impact, (4) administer and manage a NORC Opportunity Program to address gaps and promote collaboration, and (5) manage a Pilot and Feasibility Program.



This NOFO requires a Plan for Enhancing Diverse Perspectives (PEDP), which will be assessed as part of the scientific and technical peer review evaluation. Applications that fail to include a PEDP will be considered incomplete and will be withdrawn.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/9/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 9, 2024