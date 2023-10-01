HEAL Initiative Advanced Postdoctoral-to-Independent Career Transition Award in PAIN and SUD Research (K99/R00 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the NIH HEAL InitiativeSM Pathway to Independence Award (K99/R00) program is to support a cohort of new and talented independent investigators conducting Pain and/or SUD research, in order to increase the independent investigator workforce in research areas supported by the NIH HEAL InitiativeSM. This program is designed to facilitate a timely transition of eligible outstanding postdoctoral researchers from their mentored, postdoctoral research positions to independent, tenure-track or equivalent faculty positions. The program will provide independent NIH research support during this transition to help awardees establish independent research programs in areas supported by the NIH HEAL InitiativeSM.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/10/2023