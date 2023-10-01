HEAL Initiative Advanced Postdoctoral-to-Independent Career Transition Award in PAIN and SUD Research to Promote Diversity (K99/R00 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the NIH HEAL InitiativeSM Pathway to Independence Award (K99/R00) program is to enhance workforce diversity in the research workforce and maintain a strong cohort of new and talented independent investigators conducting Pain and/or SUD research, in order to increase the pool of diverse and independent investigator workforce in research areas supported by the NIH HEAL InitiativeSM. This program is designed to facilitate a timely transition of eligible postdoctoral researchers from their mentored, postdoctoral research positions to independent, tenure-track or equivalent faculty positions. The program will provide independent NIH research support during this transition to help awardees establish independent research programs in areas supported by the NIH HEAL InitiativeSM.

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is designed specifically for applicants proposing research that does not involve leading an independent clinical trial, a clinical trial feasibility study, an ancillary clinical trial, or an independent Basic Experimental Studies with Humans (BESH). Applicants to this FOA are permitted to propose research experience in a clinical trial led by a mentor or co-mentor. Applicants proposing an independent clinical trial, a clinical trial feasibility study, an ancillary clinical trial, or an independent BESH as lead investigator, should apply to the companion FOA (RFA-NS-22-024).



Key Dates

Open Date: 1/10/2023