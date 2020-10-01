U34 Frequently Asked Questions

What are the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement and the U01 Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement?

NIDDK will support investigator-initiated, multi-center clinical studies through a two-part process: (1) an optional implementation planning cooperative agreement (U34) followed by (2) a cooperative agreement (U01) to conduct the study.

This policy applies to all clinical studies, interventional trials as well as observational studies, conducted at three or more sites. NIDDK will not accept applications for multi-center clinical studies that are submitted as R01s, with the exception of ancillary studies to existing cooperative agreements, which can be submitted as R01s to PAR-12-265, or applications submitted to other/future FOAs that specifically invite multi-center clinical studies.

This policy does not apply to pilot studies. Investigators who are interested in obtaining support for pilot studies may use the R21 mechanism, through the appropriate program announcement.

What is the definition of a multi-center study?

A multi-center study is one which is conducted at three or more sites. A study is considered to be "multi-center" if three or more sites are involved in the actual conduct of the study. A study will not be considered to involve multiple centers if participant recruitment occurs at three or more locations in a geographic area but all interventions and/or outcomes assessments are performed by a single study team.

Why does NIDDK suggest applying for a U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement before a U01 Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement?

Clinical studies require extensive administrative planning (e.g., protocol finalization, manual of operations development, case report form design, data management and study oversight, etc.) before participant recruitment may begin. These activities require significant resources and personnel; thus, the administrative planning process typically begins after the study has been peer-reviewed and funded, using valuable time that is needed for the actual conduct of the study. The U34 will provide sufficient time and funds to complete detailed clinical study activities/documents necessary to comply with NIDDK standards and regulatory requirements. This will allow participant recruitment to begin once the U01 is awarded.

After successfully completing the administrative implementation activities of the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement, investigators can apply for a U01 Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement and request up to 5 years to conduct the clinical study.

Is the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement limited to multi-center clinical trials?

No. The U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement mechanism is designed to support the planning activities of all types of multi-center clinical studies including epidemiologic studies, observational studies, and interventional clinical trials. A multi-center study is one which is conducted at three or more sites.

What administrative study activities are supported by the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement?

Study-related activities conducted during the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement will depend on the type of clinical study (e.g., epidemiologic study, drug trial, behavior intervention). The U34 may support activities such as, but not limited to, the development/completion of the following items:

Final study protocol. Please note that a proposed protocol must be included in the U34 application, as an appendix. The U34 period may be used to modify and/or finalize the protocol, if necessary, based on comments received during the review process, logistical issues or new scientific progress during the U34 period

Informed consent form(s) and, if applicable, assent form(s)

Investigator’s brochure or equivalent

Manual of operations including details, validation, and quality control for any non-standard clinical or laboratory/mechanistic testing which will be performed

Data monitoring and management plan

A plan for the acquisition and administration of study agent(s) or device(s)

Required Office of Human Research Protections assurances if not already in place

Complete set of suitable documents for submission to the appropriate regulatory authorities

Safety oversight plan

Detailed budget for conduct and completion of the clinical trial including funding for preparation of a final study report

Identification of clinical study site(s)

Training materials and training/certification plans for study staff

Initial IRB approval

Applicable regulatory elements of the Food and Drug Administration if an IND/IDE is needed for implementation of the research plan

Agreements with industry, as needed, to provide drugs, devices, or other resources

In the event of an award, the NIDDK and the Principal Investigator will agree on a list of milestones to be completed during the U34 project period

Can the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement be used to collect preliminary data or to conduct a pilot study in preparation for a multi-site clinical study?

No, the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement is not designed for the collection of preliminary data, for the conduct of pilot studies to support the rationale for a clinical study, or for the design of the study. The U34 application must include the study protocol. The proposed study design and protocol will be key elements in the peer-review of all U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement applications.

NIDDK supports R21 Program Announcements to support the collection of preliminary data and for conduct of pilot studies. See:

Can the U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreement be used to support a group of investigators who wish to meet and plan a multi-center study?

No. The U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative agreement is not designed for this purpose. The U34 application must include details of the proposed study design and a proposed protocol, which will be critically evaluated during the peer-review process.