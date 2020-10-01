NIDDK funds research in areas of science that are of particular interest to the NIDDK. Scientists from universities and labs around the country are encouraged to apply. To view open opportunities, visit our Current Funding Opportunities page, or review our Research Programs and Contacts to find a program area and contact that are relevant to your research.

If you have previously received an NIH grant, consider becoming an NIDDK reviewer.

If you are new to NIH funding applications, the following tips can get you started.

Who Can Apply

Each Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) includes a list of eligible types of organizations and individuals. Once you have identified an opportunity to pursue, consult the FOA in grants.gov to confirm your eligibility to apply.

How to Apply for Funding from NIDDK

Determine if your research falls within the NIDDK mission: Research Programs & Contacts. View our Current Funding Opportunities to identify a specific opportunity that aligns with your work. Ensure that your CV and research aims are up-to-date. Contact the program director identified in the funding opportunity. Verify both you and your organization are registered with eRA Commons. See NIH’s guide to registration for detailed instructions. You may not apply without registration. Registration can take up to 6 weeks. Still have questions? View NIH’s How to Apply – Application Guide.

Strategies for Successful Submission

Identify, contact, and engage appropriate colleagues who will play a role in the proposed study (e.g., co-investigators, collaborators, mentors).

Request letters of reference and support well in advance.

Start writing early, and get feedback from your mentors and colleagues.

View the NIH Tips for Grant Applicants video.

Follow the application instructions carefully, including the page limits .

. Put your CV into the NIH biosketch format using the Biographical Sketch Format.

Submit the completed application to your grants office according to your institution’s timeline.

Once submitted, check the application online to make sure everything looks correct.

About NIH Funding Activity Codes

The NIH uses a variety of funding mechanisms to support different types of research projects. Each funding opportunity is tagged by activity code to denote the specific mechanism governing how the funding is awarded and administered. To learn more:

See the NIH overview of all activity codes. The NIDDK may not use all of these activity codes. Check the FOA to make sure the NIDDK participates.

Training and career development grants have specific eligibility requirements by career level.

The NIDDK uses some activity codes (for example, R01, U34, K08) in specific ways, as described in About Funding Mechanisms.

About NIH Peer Review

Understanding the peer review process may improve your application. Funding applications undergo a peer review process by outside scientific experts, typically in a study section organized by NIH’s Center for Scientific Review (CSR) or NIDDK. For information about which types of applications are reviewed by NIH and NIDDK, view NIDDK’s Grant Review page. Specific criteria for review can be found in the funding announcement.

Application Resources

CSR YouTube Channel – Watch videos to learn grant-writing tips from current and former study Center for Scientific Review (CSR) section chairs, gain useful insights into the NIH submission and review processes, get a front-row seat to a simulated CSR peer review meeting, and discover the answers to the top 10 peer review questions.

Search for study sections- enter a keyword (e.g., diabetes) or a specific study section name

For information about the NIH funding process, see the Grants & Funding section of the NIH website or contact GrantsInfo at (301) 710-0267 or GrantsInfo@od.nih.gov.