About Funding Mechanisms

R01 Research Project Grant Support a discrete, specified, circumscribed project to be performed by the named investigator(s) in an area representing his specific interest and competencies. General NIH information about the R01

R13 Research Conference Grant Supports recipient sponsored and directed international, national, or regional meetings, conferences, and workshops. NIDDK-specific information about the R13

R15 Academic Research Enhancement Award (AREA) Supports small-scale research projects at educational institutions that provide baccalaureate or advanced degrees for a significant number of the Nation’s research scientists that have not been major recipients of NIH support. NIDDK-specific information about the R15

R18 Research Demonstration and Dissemination Project Provides support designed to develop, test, and evaluate health service activities, and to foster the application of existing knowledge for the control of categorical diseases. General NIH information about the R18

R21 Exploratory/Developmental Grant Supports a discrete, specified, circumscribed project to be performed by the named investigator(s) in an area representing his specific interest and competencies. General NIH information about the R21

R24 Resource-Related Research Project Supports research projects that will enhance the capability of resources to serve biomedical research. General NIH information about the R24

R25 Education Projects Support to develop and/or implement a program as it relates to a category in one or more of the areas of education, information, training, technical assistance, coordination, or evaluation. General NIH information about the R25

R34 Clinical Trial Planning Grant Supports the initial development of a clinical trial, including the establishment of the research team; the development of tools for data management and oversight; the development of a trial design and other essential elements of the study; and the collection of feasibility data. General NIH information about the R34

RC2 High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science in NIDDK Research Areas (RC2) Supports high impact ideas that may lay the foundation for new fields of investigation; accelerate breakthroughs; stimulate early and applied research on cutting-edge technologies; foster new approaches to improve the interactions among multi- and interdisciplinary research teams; or, advance the research enterprise in a way that could stimulate future growth and investments and advance public health and health care delivery. NIDDK-specific information about the RC2

P01 Program Project Grant Supports a broadly based, multidisciplinary, often long-term research program which has a specific major objective or a basic theme. General NIH information about the P01

DP1 NIH Director’s Pioneer Award Supports individual scientists of exceptional creativity, who propose pioneering – and possibly transforming approaches – to major challenges in biomedical and behavioral research. General NIH information about the DP1

DP2 NIH Director’s New Innovator Award Supports highly innovative research projects by new investigators in all areas of biomedical and behavioral research. General NIH information about the DP2

DP3 Type 1 Diabetes Targeted Research Award Supports research tackling major challenges in type 1 diabetes and promotes new approaches to these challenges by scientific teams. NIDDK-specific information about the DP3

DP5 Early Independence Award Supports the independent research project of a recent doctoral degree recipient. General NIH information about the DP5

K05 Research Scientist Award Supports a research scientist qualified to pursue independent research which would extend the research program of the sponsoring institution, or to direct an essential part of this research program. General NIH information about the K05

S06 Native American Research Centers for Health (NARCH) Supports partnerships between American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) tribes or tribally-based organizations and institutions that conduct intensive academic-level biomedical, behavioral and health services research. General NIH information about the S06

SC1 Research Enhancement Award Supports individual investigator-initiated research projects aimed at developing researchers at minority-serving institutions to a stage where they can transition successfully to other extramural support (R01 or equivalent). General NIH information about the SC1

SC2 Pilot Research Project Supports individual investigator-initiated pilot research projects for faculty at minority-serving institutions to generate preliminary data for a more ambitious research project. General NIH information about the SC2

SC3 Research Continuance Award Individual investigator-initiated research projects for faculty at MSIs to conduct research of limited scope in environments with limited research infrastructure/facilities. General NIH information about the SC3

U01 Research Project Cooperative Agreement Supports a discrete, specified, circumscribed project to be performed by the named investigator(s) in an area representing his specific interest and competencies. NIDDK-specific information about the U01

U13 Research Conference Cooperative Agreement Supports international, national, or regional meetings, conferences, and workshops where substantial programmatic involvement is planned to assist the recipient. General NIH information about the U13

U34 Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement Supports a discrete, specified, circumscribed project to be performed by the named investigator(s) in an area representing his specific interest and competencies. NIDDK-specific information about the U34

UC4 High Impact Research and Research Infrastructure Cooperative Agreement Programs—Multi-Yr Funding Supports multi-year funded cooperative agreement research with high impact ideas that may lay the foundation for new fields of investigation; accelerate breakthroughs; stimulate early and applied research on cutting-edge technologies; foster new approaches to improve the interactions among multi- and interdisciplinary research teams; or, advance the research enterprise in a way that could stimulate future growth and investments and advance public health and health care delivery. General NIH information about the UC4

X01 Resource Access Program Invites eligible institutions to seek access to NIH research resources. This includes programs where institutions will request access to submit to the resource. It also includes programs where access to a NIH research resource is needed to conduct research. General NIH information about the X01