eGFR Equations for Adults

Estimate glomerular filtration rate (GFR) in individuals ages 18 and older using the following race-free Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) equations

Using both creatinine and cystatin C to estimate GFR is preferred and is more accurate than using serum creatinine alone. However, a single parameter equation may be preferred when important non-GFR determinants are present in a given individual, for either creatinine or cystatin C. Using the combined creatinine-cystatin C equation is particularly important when the estimated GFR (eGFR) is close to a critical decision value, such as in certain cases of drug dosing or kidney transplant evaluation. Using the combined creatinine-cystatin C equation may also be particularly important when assessing racial disparities in risk of kidney failure or death in Black versus White United States-based populations. Use of the 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr equation appears to diminish the true difference in these disparities compared to the 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr-cys, the 2012 CKD-EPI eGFRcys, and the 2009 race-based CKD-EPI eGFR equations.1

Limitations of the 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr Equation

Although combined use of creatinine and cystatin C is preferred, cystatin C is not currently routinely assessed in clinical contexts. Therefore, the 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr equation is likely to become the most widely used equation in the near future. Thus, it is particularly important to acknowledge its limitations. Estimated GFR calculated using the 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr equation may be less precise compared to the 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr-cys, the 2012 CKD-EPI eGFRcys, and the 2009 race-based CKD-EPI equations.1,2,3,4 On average, the 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr appears to overestimate GFR by about 4% in non-Black individuals while underestimating GFR by about -4% in Black individuals.

Decisions on how to best account for small biases in various eGFR calculations when clinical decisions are being made, such as with drug dosing and listing for kidney transplant, can be individualized by health care teams based on conditions specific to each patient.

Regardless of the equation used to calculate eGFR, the eGFR value is an estimate and is not a precise measure of kidney function. Most estimating equations become less accurate as GFR increases. Trends in eGFR are often more informative than a single point estimate, as trends allow for the assessment of kidney function change over time. Using urine albumin and the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio in individuals with or at risk for kidney disease is also recommended for a more complete assessment of kidney disease.

Equations

NIDDK calculates eGFR using creatinine determinations that are traceable to an isotope dilution mass spectrometry (IDMS) reference measurement procedure and cystatin C determinations that are traceable to ERM-DA471_IFCC HUMAN SERUM (cystatin C) certified reference material.

2021 CKD-EPI Creatinine Equation

The 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr equation estimates GFR using age, sex, and serum creatinine.2

The equation can be expressed as a single equation:

eGFR = 142 × min(SCr/κ,1)α × max(SCr/κ,1)-1.200 × 0.9938Age × 1.012 [if female]

Abbreviations/units

eGFR = estimated GFR in mL/min/1.73 m 2

SCr = standardized serum creatinine in mg/dL

κ = 0.7 (females) or 0.9 (males)

α = -0.241 (females) or -0.302 (males)

min = indicates the minimum of SCr/κ or 1

max = indicates the maximum of SCr/κ or 1

age = years

Alternately, the equation can be expressed as a series of equations for different sex and creatinine conditions, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1. 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr equation for estimating GFR expressed for specified sex and serum creatinine (conventional units)

Sex Serum creatinine, SCr (mg/dL) Equation (age in years for ≥ 18) female ≤ 0.7 GFR = 142 × (SCr/0.7)-0.241 × (0.9938)Age × 1.012 female > 0.7 GFR = 142 × (SCr/0.7)-1.200 × (0.9938)Age × 1.012 male ≤ 0.9 GFR = 142 × (SCr/0.9)-0.302 × (0.9938)Age male > 0.9 GFR = 142 × (SCr/0.9)-1.200 × (0.9938)Age

GFR conversion factors

GFR mL/min/1.73 m 2 to mL/s/1.73 m 2 , multiply by 0.0167

to mL/s/1.73 m , multiply by 0.0167 serum creatinine µmol/L to mg/dL, divide by 88.4

The 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr equation has a P30 value of 87.2 (84.5 to 90.0) for Black individuals and a P30 value of 86.5 (85.4 to 87.6) for non-Black individuals.3 The P30 indicates the percentage of estimated GFRs that are within 30% of measured GFR. eGFRcr is a time-averaged estimate of GFR over a few days, much like HbA1c is a time-averaged estimate of glucose over 3 months. Measured GFR averages GFR over only a few hours, and thus does not reflect diurnal variation. Consequently, it remains unclear what proportion of the observed lack of accuracy and precision expressed as P30 is attributable to errors in the biomarkers used, estimation equations, and/or the GFR measurement process itself.

2021 CKD-EPI Creatinine-cystatin C Equation

The 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr-cys equation calculates eGFR using age, sex, serum creatinine, and serum cystatin C.3

The equation can be expressed as a single equation:

eGFR = 135 × min(SCr/κ,1)α × max(SCr/κ,1)-0.544 × min(Scys/0.8,1)-0.323 × max(Scys/0.8,1)-0.778 × 0.9961Age × 0.963 [if female]

Abbreviations/units

eGFR = estimated GFR in mL/min/1.73 m 2

SCr = standardized serum creatinine in mg/dL

Scys = standardized serum cystatin C in mg/L

κ = 0.7 (females) or 0.9 (males)

α = -0.219 (females) or -0.144 (males)

min = indicates the minimum of SCr/κ or 1

max = indicates the maximum of SCr/κ or 1

age = years

GFR conversion factors

GFR mL/min/1.73 m 2 to mL/s/1.73 m 2 , multiply by 0.0167

to mL/s/1.73 m , multiply by 0.0167 serum creatinine µmol/L to mg/dL, divide by 88.4

cystatin C does not require unit conversion

Alternately, the equation can be expressed as a series of equations for different sex, creatinine, and cystatin C conditions, as shown in Table 2.

Table 2. 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr-cys equation for estimating GFR expressed for specified sex, serum creatinine, and cystatin C (conventional units)

Sex Serum creatinine, SCr (mg/dL) Serum cystatin C (mg/L) Equation (age in years for ≥ 18) female ≤ 0.7 ≤ 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.7)-0.219 × (Scys/0.8)-0.323 × (0.9961)Age x 0.963 female ≤ 0.7 > 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.7)-0.219 × (Scys/0.8)-0.778 × (0.9961)Age x 0.963 female > 0.7 ≤ 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.7)-0.544 × (Scys/0.8)-0.323 × (0.9961)Age x 0.963 female > 0.7 > 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.7)-0.544 × (Scys/0.8)-0.778 × (0.9961)Age x 0.963 male ≤ 0.9 ≤ 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.9)-0.144 × (Scys/0.8)-0.323 × (0.9961)Age male ≤ 0.9 > 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.9)-0.144 × (Scys/0.8)-0.778 × (0.9961)Age male > 0.9 ≤ 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.9)-0.544 × (Scys/0.8)-0.323 × (0.9961)Age male > 0.9 > 0.8 GFR = 135 × (SCr/0.9)-0.544 × (Scys/0.8)-0.778 × (0.9961)Age

The 2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr-cys equation has a P30 value of 90.5 (88.1 to 92.9) for Black individuals and a P30 value of 90.8 (89.9 to 91.8) for non-Black individuals.3 The P30 indicates the percentage of estimated GFRs that are within 30% of measured GFR.

2012 CKD-EPI Cystatin C Equation

The 2012 CKD-EPI eGFRcys equation estimates GFR using age, sex, and serum cystatin C.5

eGFR = 133 x min(Scys/0.8, 1)-0.499 x max (Scys/0.8, 1)-1.328 x 0.996Age x 0.932 [if female]

Abbreviations/units

eGFR = estimated GFR in mL/min/1.73 m 2

Scys = standardized serum cystatin C in mg/L

min = indicates the minimum of Scys/0.8 or 1

max = indicates the maximum of Scys/0.8 or 1

age = years

GFR conversion factors

GFR mL/min/1.73 m 2 to mL/s/1.73 m 2 , multiply by 0.0167

to mL/s/1.73 m , multiply by 0.0167 cystatin C does not require unit conversion

The 2012 CKD-EPI eGFRcys equation has a P30 value of 85.3 overall, a P30 value of 88.3 in individuals with proteinuria less than 70mg/24 hours, and a P30 value of 82.3 in individuals with proteinuria greater than 70mg/24 hours.3 The P30 indicates the percentage of estimated GFRs that are within 30% of measured GFR.

European Kidney Function Consortium (EKFC) equations

The EKFC equations provide estimates of GFR across a wide age spectrum—from children older than 2 years to adults.6,7As full age spectrum equations, the EKFC equations can be used continuously for patients transitioning from pediatric to adult care. Learn more about the EKFC equations.

