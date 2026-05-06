Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on kidney disease.
The Kidney Clinical Research and Epidemiology program advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on kidney disease. The portfolio encompasses the development and analysis of large, national surveillance databases, cross-sectional surveys, prospective observational studies, case-control studies, randomized controlled clinical trials, and pragmatic trials, and randomized controlled clinical trials to evaluate, treat, and slow progression of kidney disease. Key areas of interest include research programs to prevent disease, identifying and validating markers of early disease, and identifying and addressing risk factors for morbidity and mortality. Research to identify and address social and structural factors that contribute to disparities in kidney disease across race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic position is of interest. Randomized clinical trials are also conducted to test new therapies and interventions to prevent the progression of kidney disease and its associated illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Kevin Chan, M.D. Epidemiology; Renal Osteodystrophy; Clinical Trials; Dialysis and CKD Clinical Studies
- Debbie Gipson, M.D., M.S. Precision Clinical Trials; Clinical and Translational Studies; Chronic Kidney Diseases; O’Brien Kidney Resource Alliance; Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology; Kidney Precision Medicine Project; NIDDK Central Repository; and Pediatric Urology
- Raquel Greer, M.D., M.H.S. Health Services Research; Dissemination and Implementation Research; KUH Loan Repayment Program Liaison
- Susan R. Mendley, M.D. Clinical and Translational PKD; Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Resource Consortium; Pediatric Kidney Disease; Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology; and Chronic Kidney Disease
- Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H. Social Determinants of Health and Health Data Standards
- Ivonne H. Schulman, M.D. O’Brien Kidney Centers; Translational and Clinical Studies of Acute Kidney Injury
Related Links
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View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
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Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
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Bethesda, MD
Webinar
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
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NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
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Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.
Laboratory and Health IT Working Groups
The Laboratory Working Group includes a cross section of leading experts in the clinical laboratory community. The group works to improve laboratory measurement for kidney disease.
The Health Information Technology Working Group works to enable and support the widespread interoperability of data related to kidney health among healthcare software applications to optimize CKD detection and management.