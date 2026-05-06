Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on kidney disease.

The Kidney Clinical Research and Epidemiology program advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on kidney disease. The portfolio encompasses the development and analysis of large, national surveillance databases, cross-sectional surveys, prospective observational studies, case-control studies, randomized controlled clinical trials, and pragmatic trials, and randomized controlled clinical trials to evaluate, treat, and slow progression of kidney disease. Key areas of interest include research programs to prevent disease, identifying and validating markers of early disease, and identifying and addressing risk factors for morbidity and mortality. Research to identify and address social and structural factors that contribute to disparities in kidney disease across race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic position is of interest. Randomized clinical trials are also conducted to test new therapies and interventions to prevent the progression of kidney disease and its associated illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease.

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.