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NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
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Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on kidney disease.

NIDDK Program Staff

  • Kevin Chan, M.D. Epidemiology; Renal Osteodystrophy; Clinical Trials; Dialysis and CKD Clinical Studies
  • Debbie Gipson, M.D., M.S. Precision Clinical Trials; Clinical and Translational Studies; Chronic Kidney Diseases; O’Brien Kidney Resource Alliance; Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology; Kidney Precision Medicine Project; NIDDK Central Repository; and Pediatric Urology
  • Raquel Greer, M.D., M.H.S. Health Services Research; Dissemination and Implementation Research; KUH Loan Repayment Program Liaison
  • Susan R. Mendley, M.D. Clinical and Translational PKD; Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Resource Consortium; Pediatric Kidney Disease; Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology; and Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H. Social Determinants of Health and Health Data Standards
  • Ivonne H. Schulman, M.D. O’Brien Kidney Centers; Translational and Clinical Studies of Acute Kidney Injury

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

NIDDK Grant Opportunities Highlighted Topics of Interest to NIDDK

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

  • Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
  • NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
  • NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs

Research Training

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NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs

Small Business

Small Business Programs

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs

Human Subjects Research

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Learn about Human Subjects Research

Translational Research

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NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.

Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Pathway to Kidney Recovery Workshop card
Pathway to Kidney Recovery: Optimizing Outcomes in Acute Kidney Injury Requiring Dialysis

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Bethesda, MD
Webinar

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dkNET

Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.

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NIH Regional Seminars on Program Funding and Grants Administration

Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist

View All Meetings
View all Meetings & Workshops

View all Meetings & Workshops
  • NIH Common Fund

    Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.

  • Planning to Apply? Register Early

    Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.

Last Reviewed May 2026

Laboratory and Health IT Working Groups

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Laboratory Working Group

The Laboratory Working Group includes a cross section of leading experts in the clinical laboratory community. The group works to improve laboratory measurement for kidney disease.

A female doctor and another female behind a laptop
Health Information Technology Working Group

The Health Information Technology Working Group works to enable and support the widespread interoperability of data related to kidney health among healthcare software applications to optimize CKD detection and management.

Biomarker,AKI,ESRD,CKD,Kidney Disease,Clinical Research,Renal Disease,Glomerular Disease,Nephrology,PKD