Previous eGFR Equations for Reference

Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) estimating equations that include a race coefficient are provided for reference purposes only.

NIDDK supports the National Kidney Foundation–American Society of Nephrology Task Force’s recommendation to calculate estimated GFR (eGFR) using the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) estimating equations that do not include a race coefficient.

However, because the race-free equations may yield slightly different eGFR values compared to older equations, trends in eGFR should be assessed using results from a single equation. During the transition to the race-free equations, understanding how results from the older race-based equations compare to results using the race-free equations will allow patients and clinicians to better understand changes in eGFR over time, independent of changes caused by a transition in estimating equations.

It may be useful to reference information on the following race-based equations, for use in individuals ages 18 and older, when assessing eGFR results calculated prior to the transition to the race-free equations.

Regardless of the equation used to calculate eGFR, the eGFR value is an estimate and is not a precise measure of kidney function. Most estimating equations become less accurate as GFR increases. Trends in eGFR are often more informative than a single point estimate, as trends allow for the assessment of kidney function change over time. Using urine albumin and the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio in individuals with or at risk for kidney disease is also recommended for a more complete assessment of kidney disease.

Equations

NIDDK calculates eGFR using creatinine determinations that are traceable to an isotope dilution mass spectrometry (IDMS) reference measurement procedure and cystatin C determinations that are traceable to ERM-DA471_IFCC HUMAN SERUM (cystatin C) certified reference material.

2009 CKD-EPI Creatinine Equation

The 2009 CKD-EPI creatinine equation was the most commonly used eGFR equation in the United States at the time the race-free 2021 CKD-EPI equations were developed. The equation uses a 2-slope “spline” to model the relationship between GFR and age, sex, race, and serum creatinine.1 The equation can be calculated in conventional or SI units.

Conventional Units

The equation can be expressed as a single equation in conventional units:

eGFR = 141 × min(SCr/κ, 1)α × max(SCr/κ, 1)-1.209 × 0.993Age × 1.018 [if female] × 1.159 [if African American]

Abbreviations/units

eGFR = estimated GFR in mL/min/1.73 m 2

SCr = standardized serum creatinine in mg/dL

κ = 0.7 (females) or 0.9 (males)

α = -0.329 (females) or -0.411 (males)

min = indicates the minimum of SCr/κ or 1

max = indicates the maximum of SCr/κ or 1

age = years

Alternately, the equation can be expressed as a series of equations for different race, sex, and creatinine conditions, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1. 2009 CKD-EPI creatinine equation for estimating GFR expressed for specified race, sex, and serum creatinine in mg/dL (conventional units)

Race Sex Serum creatinine, SCr (mg/dL) Equation (age in years for ≥ 18) Black female ≤ 0.7 GFR = 166 × (SCr/0.7)-0.329 × (0.993)Age Black female > 0.7 GFR = 166 × (SCr/0.7)-1.209 × (0.993)Age Black male ≤ 0.9 GFR = 163 × (SCr/0.9)-0.411 × (0.993)Age Black male > 0.9 GFR = 163 × (SCr/0.9)-1.209 × (0.993)Age White or other female ≤ 0.7 GFR = 144 × (SCr/0.7)-0.329 × (0.993)Age White or other female > 0.7 GFR = 144 × (SCr/0.7)-1.209 × (0.993)Age White or other male ≤ 0.9 GFR = 141 × (SCr/0.9)-0.411 × (0.993)Age White or other male > 0.9 GFR = 141 × (SCr/0.9)-1.209 × (0.993)Age

SI Units

The equation can be expressed as a single equation in SI units:

eGFR = 141 × min(SCr/κ, 1)α × max(SCr/κ, 1)-1.209 × 0.993Age × 1.018 [if female] × 1.159 [if African American]

Abbreviations/units

eGFR = estimated GFR in mL/min/1.73 m 2

SCr = standardized serum creatinine in µmol/L

κ = 61.9 (females) or 79.6 (males)

α = -0.329 (females) or -0.411 (males)

min = indicates the minimum of SCr/κ or 1

max = indicates the maximum of SCr/κ or 1

age = years

Alternately, the equation can be expressed as a series of equations for different race, sex, and creatinine conditions, as shown in Table 2.

Table 2. 2009 CKD-EPI creatinine equation for estimating GFR expressed for specified race, sex, and serum creatinine in µmol/L (SI units)

Race Sex Serum Creatinine, SCr (µmol/L) Equation (age in years for ≥ 18) Black female ≤ 61.9 GFR = 166 × (SCr/61.9)-0.329 × (0.993)Age Black female > 61.9 GFR = 166 × (SCr/61.9)-1.209 × (0.993)Age Black male ≤ 79.6 GFR = 163 × (SCr/79.6)-0.411 × (0.993)Age Black male > 79.6 GFR = 163 × (SCr/79.6)-1.209 × (0.993)Age White or other female ≤ 61.9 GFR = 144 × (SCr/61.9)-0.329 × (0.993)Age White or other female > 61.9 GFR = 144 × (SCr/61.9)-1.209 × (0.993)Age White or other male ≤ 79.6 GFR = 141 × (SCr/79.6)-0.411 × (0.993)Age White or other male > 79.6 GFR = 141 × (SCr/79.6)-1.209 × (0.993)Age

The 2009 CKD-EPI creatinine equation has a P30 value of 84.1 (83.0 to 85.3).1 The P30 indicates the percentage of estimated GFRs that are within 30% of measured GFR. eGFRcr is a time-averaged estimate of GFR over a few days, much like HbA1c is a time-average estimate of glucose over 3 months. Measured GFR averages GFR over only a few hours, and thus does not reflect diurnal variation. Consequently, it remains unclear what proportion of the observed lack of accuracy and precision expressed as P30 is attributable to errors in the biomarkers used, estimation equations, and/or the GFR measurement process itself.

MDRD Study Equation

The MDRD Study equation estimates GFR using age, sex, race, and serum creatinine.2 The equation can be calculated in conventional or SI units.

Conventional Units

eGFR = 175 × (SCr)–1.154 × (Age)–0.203 × (0.742 if female) × (1.212 if African American)

Abbreviations/units

eGFR = estimated GFR in mL/min/1.73 m 2

SCr = standardized serum creatinine in mg/dL

age = years

SI Units

eGFR = 175 × (SCr/88.4)–1.154 × (Age)–0.203 × (0.742 if female) × (1.212 if African American)

Abbreviations/units

eGFR = estimated GFR in mL/min/1.73 m 2

SCr = standardized serum creatinine in µmol/L

age = years

The MDRD Study equation has a P30 value of 80.6 (79.5 to 82.0).1 The P30 indicates the percentage of estimated GFRs that are within 30% of measured GFR.

