A3 Adenosine receptor allosteric modulators (U.S. Patent Number 20090054476 A1)

The present invention relates to allosteric modulation of A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) and provides for the use of an A3 adenosine receptor modulator (A3RM), for the preparation of pharmaceutical compositions for modulating the A3AR in a subject, as well as pharmaceutical compositions comprising the same and therapeutic methods comprising administering to a subject an amount of an A3RM, the amount being effective to modulate A3AR activity. The A3RM according to the invention are 1H-Imidazo-[4,5-c]quinolin-4-amine derivatives. The invention also provides some of such novel 1H-Imidazo-[4,5-c]quinolin-4-amine derivatives.