Method of Treating Cystic Fibrosis Using 8-Cyclopentyl-1,3-Dipropylxanthine or Xanthine Amino Congeners (U.S. Patent Number 6,083,954)

A method of treating cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance, such as that characteristic of cystic fibrosis cells, by contacting cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance with a therapeutically effective quantity of a compound that antagonizes the A.sub.1 -adenosine cell receptor and does not antagonize the A.sub.2 -adenosine cell receptor. Suitable compounds include 8-cyclopentyl-1,3-dipropylxanthine (CPX), xanthine amino congener (XAC), and therapeutically effective derivatives thereof.