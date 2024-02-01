U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  5. Method of Treating Cystic Fibrosis Using 8-Cyclopentyl-1,3-Dipropylxanthine or Xanthine Amino Congeners (U.S. Patent Number 6,083,954)
A method of treating cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance, such as that characteristic of cystic fibrosis cells, by contacting cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance with a therapeutically effective quantity of a compound that antagonizes the A.sub.1 -adenosine cell receptor and does not antagonize the A.sub.2 -adenosine cell receptor. Suitable compounds include 8-cyclopentyl-1,3-dipropylxanthine (CPX), xanthine amino congener (XAC), and therapeutically effective derivatives thereof.

