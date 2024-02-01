Dendrimer Conjugates of Agonists & Antagonists of the GPCR Superfamily (U.S. Patent Number 8,153,781)

Disclosed are conjugates comprising a dendrimer and a ligand, which is a functionalized congener of an agonist or antagonist of a receptor of the G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) superfamily, for example, wherein the functionalized congener is an A1 adenosine receptor agonist having a purine nucleoside moiety and a functional group at the N6 position of the purine nucleoside moiety, wherein the functional group has the formula (I):

N6H-Ar1-CH2-C(??O)NH-R1 (I), wherein Ar1 and R1 as defined herein. Also disclosed are pharmaceutical compositions, methods of treating various diseases, and a diagnostic method employing such conjugates.