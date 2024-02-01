Heterocyclic P2Y14 Antagonists for the Treatment of Various Conditions

The technology discloses composition of compounds that are highly selective P2Y14 receptor antagonists, with moderate affinity with insignificant antagonism of other P2Y receptors. These compounds might provide a treatment for patients for various disease conditions, including lung inflammation, kidney inflammation, asthma, diabetes, obesity, and neuropathic pain of diverse states. In vivo data using mouse lines with the receptor knocked out in specific tissues showed that P2Y14 receptor antagonists act on adipocytes to improve conditions of metabolic disorders. Though there are no P2Y14 receptor modulators in clinical use currently, selective P2Y14 receptor antagonists are sought as potential therapeutic treatments for asthma, chronic pain, inflammation and possibly diabetes and neurodegeneration.