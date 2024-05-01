hGC-1, a gene encoding a member of the olfactomedin-related protein family (U.S. Patent Number 7,557,196)

An isolated acid having the sequence of a) SEQ ID NO: 1; b) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 2; c) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 3; d) a sequence complementary to any of a), b), or c); or e) a sequence of at least 10 contiguous nucleotides specific for any of a)-d). The invention relates to the identification and characterization of a hitherto unidentified human gene, hGC-1. The protein encoded by hGC-1 appears to be a member of the olfactomedin-related proteins. The invention relates generally to the gene (hGC-1), nucleic acids, cDNA, vectors, polypeptides, protein, antibodies, cells, transgenic animal, and other compositions related to hGC-1. Additionally, primers are provided for identifying hGC-1. The invention further relates to methods of using these compositions, such as diagnosis and treatment of various cancers, and kits comprising these compositions.