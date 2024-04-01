HIV protease gene & method for its expression (U.S. Patent Number 5,637,488)

The invention is a synthetic DNA sequence for encoding a specific enzyme or protease. The protease is essential for the completion (replication) of an infective human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The invented gene is desirable for the expression of the protease by recombinant methodology in prokaryotic and/or eukaryotic cells and the production of a commercially desirable amount of the protease for biochemical and physical characterization, necessary to find effective inhibitor of the protease, and thereby to block the production of infectious human immunodeficiency virus (HIVs).