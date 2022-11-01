mEpoR KO / Tg(hEpoR) Mouse

mEpoR-/- hEpoR+: The mouse Erythropoietin Receptor knockout that contains a human Erythropoietin Receptor transgene can be used to define the potency of recombinant erythropoietin preparations used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease.

Erythropoietin, acting by binding to Erythropoietin receptors (EpoR) on erythroid progenitor cells, is required for erythropoiesis. Absence of erythropoietin or the EpoR in mice interrupts erythropoiesis in the fetal liver and result in death at embryonic day 13.5. An 80-kb human EpoR transgene bred onto a mouse EpoR null background (provided by F. Constantini of Columbia University) restored effective erythropoiesis in the EpoR null mouse. Erythropoietin preparations made utilizing recombinant DNA technology are used in the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease and other critical illnesses. The mouse EpoR null mouse containing the human EpoR transgene can be used to define the potency of erythropoietin preparation in humans.