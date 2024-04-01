U.S. flag

  Method for over-expression of rapid purification of biosynthetic proteins (U.S. Patent Number 6,077,694)
The subject invention relates to a method of producing and purifying large quantities of a biosynthetic protein. The gene which codes for the protease is placed between the binding domain of a gene which codes for a binding protein and a gene coding for the target protein of interest. The fused gene construct is inserted in an expression vector which is then introduced into a host cell.

https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/6077694

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Louis, John M.

