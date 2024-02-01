Purine Derivatives as A3 Receptor-selective Agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number 13/371,081)

Disclosed are (N)-methanocarba adenine nucleosides, e.g., of formula (I) as highly potent A3 adenosine receptor agonists, pharmaceutical compositions comprising such nucleosides, and a method of use of these nucleosides, wherein R1-R6 are as defined in the specification. These nucleosides exhibit similar selectivities as agonists of the A3 versus the A1 receptor for both human and mouse adenosine receptors, and are contemplated for use in the treatment a number of diseases, for example, inflammation, cardiac ischemia, stroke, asthma, diabetes, and cardiac arrhythmias.