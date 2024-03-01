U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Technology Advancement & Transfer
  4. Research Materials & Licensing
  5. Stat1LoxP (Stat1 tm1Mam) Mouse
View Research Materials

Stat1LoxP (Stat1 tm1Mam) Mouse

Selective inactivation of Stat 1 in mammary cells indicates that its effect as a tumor suppressor in breast is direct.

STAT1 is considered a tumor suppressor, but it is not known if this effect occurs directly in mammary cells or secondarily by disrupting interferon signaling through the JAK/STAT1 pathway to induce immune responses. ERBB2/neu-induced breast cancer appeared sooner in mice lacking STAT1 only in mammary cells than in wild-type mice, indicating that STAT1 tumor suppression was intrinsic to mammary cells and not secondary to an induced immune response.

Resource Details

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21076615

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Hennighausen, Lothar

Mutant Mouse: Stat1

Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest
Last Reviewed March 2024