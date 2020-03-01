Lothar Hennighausen, Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- Sookmyung University, Brain Korea 21+, Visiting Professor (2018-present)
- Student invited Seminar Speaker Series, Case Western Reserve University, Speaker (2018)
- Mammary Gland Biology Gordon Conference, Keynote Speaker (2016)
- Chonnam National University Medical School, Hwasun, Visiting Professor (2016-2018)
- Annual Meeting, Cytokine Society, Plenary Speaker (2013)
- Distinguished Lecture Series, Lady Davis Institute, McGill, Montreal, Speaker (2012)
- Graduate Research Symposium, Memorial University, St. John’s, Canada, Keynote Speaker (2011)
- Endocrine Society, Annual meeting, San Diego, Plenary Speaker (2010)
- Korean Society for Molecular and Cellular Biology, Annual Meeting, Plenary Speaker, Seoul, Republic of Korea (2009)
- Member and Chair (2009-2014), Scientific Advisory Board, Georg-Speyer Haus, Frankfurt, Germany (2009-present)
- Chonnam National University, Gwangju, Visiting Professor (2008-2011)
- Korean Society of Science and Engineering, Distinguished World Class Scholar (2008)
- Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, Mercator Professorship (2007)
- Keystone Symposia, Whistler, Canada Plenary Speaker (2004)
- Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Humboldt Fellow (1992)
- Selected, National Press Club, Mammary Gland Bioreactor, Washington D.C. (1987)
- Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, Post-Doctoral Fellowship (1983)
- EMBO, Short-term Research Fellowship at Edinburgh University (1980)
- Studienstiftung des Deutschen Volkes, Graduate Student Fellowship (1978)
- Ph.D., University of Cologne, 1982
- M.S., University of Cologne, 1979
- B.S., Philipp University of Marburg, 1977
Research Goal
Our ultimate goal is to unlock the genetic logic that controls the mammary genome and leads to a functional mammary gland during pregnancy.
Select Publications
- CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome.
- Shin HY, Wang C, Lee HK, Yoo KH, Zeng X, Kuhns T, Yang CM, Mohr T, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2017 May 31) 8:15464. Abstract/Full Text
- Hierarchy within the mammary STAT5-driven Wap super-enhancer.
- Shin HY, Willi M, HyunYoo K, Zeng X, Wang C, Metser G, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Genet (2016 Aug) 48:904-911. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Cytokines, also called peptide hormones, control many aspects of the human body and that of all other mammals. For example, the peptide hormone erythropoietin is responsible for the formation of red blood cells and the hormone prolactin is responsible for the establishment of cells in the breat that produce milk during lactation. The Laboratory of Genetics and Physiology (LGP) explores genetic circuitry that allows these hormones to activate the genomes in their respective target cells. Our research focuses on understanding how the hormone prolactin activates the cells in the mammary gland that produce milk during lactation.
This research is conducted using tools of biochemistry, genomics, genetics and computational science. Specifically, we analyze how regulatory switches activate genetic programs to ensure that mammary cells can accomplish their task.