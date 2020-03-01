Lothar Hennighausen, Ph.D.

Our ultimate goal is to unlock the genetic logic that controls the mammary genome and leads to a functional mammary gland during pregnancy.

Research in Plain Language

Cytokines, also called peptide hormones, control many aspects of the human body and that of all other mammals. For example, the peptide hormone erythropoietin is responsible for the formation of red blood cells and the hormone prolactin is responsible for the establishment of cells in the breat that produce milk during lactation. The Laboratory of Genetics and Physiology (LGP) explores genetic circuitry that allows these hormones to activate the genomes in their respective target cells. Our research focuses on understanding how the hormone prolactin activates the cells in the mammary gland that produce milk during lactation.

This research is conducted using tools of biochemistry, genomics, genetics and computational science. Specifically, we analyze how regulatory switches activate genetic programs to ensure that mammary cells can accomplish their task.