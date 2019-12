The NIDDK Advisory Council members are appointed to 4-year terms. The Council membership consists of 18 voting members, including 12 health or science experts and 6 members of the public. Each Council member also serves on one of three Council subcommittees – Digestive Diseases and Nutrition; Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases; and, Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases. Six non-voting, ex-officio members act as liaisons with higher level agencies, including the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and representatives from the Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Veterans' Affairs.