Concept Clearances
Approved Concepts for Requests for Applications (RFAs), Program Announcements (PAs), and Requests for Proposals (RFPs)
Concepts represent an early planning stage for potential NIDDK initiatives and describe their basic purpose, scope, and objectives. Through the Concept Clearance process, NIDDK receives input from the NIDDK Advisory Council regarding the merits of research concepts. Council approval of a concept does not guarantee it will become a funded initiative; that decision is made based on scientific and programmatic priorities and the availability of funds.
Concepts presented to the NIDDK Advisory Council will be posted on the NIDDK website to enhance transparency and make the NIDDK research community aware of potential initiatives. The resultant initiative, in the form of program announcements (PA/PAR/PAS), requests for applications (RFA), and requests for proposals (RFP), may differ from the concepts in the final wording of the titles or other programmatic or scientific aspects.
Concepts
September 2024
The KUH Division of the NIDDK has worked to strengthen institutional training by creating highly connected cohorts of trainees...
May 2024
The Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP), is a pre-competitive collaboration among government, academia, and industry to improve the ongoing efforts to develop new therapies for complex, heterogeneous diseases...
The application of digital health technology to the management of T2D is at an inflection point and comes at a time where a paradigm shift in the approach to T2D is urgently needed...
The Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (CDTR) program was established in 2011 to improve translation of research findings related to diabetes prevention, treatment, and health equity...
Advances in biomaterials, microfluidics, and tissue engineering have resulted in microphysiological systems (MPSs) that allow for greater control of three-dimensional cell cultures...
The Liver Cirrhosis Network (LCN) was established in Aug 2021 by the NIDDK through Request for Applications (DK-20-003 and 004) with subsequent integrated support by the NIAAA; and the NCI...
Truly innovative, breakthrough discoveries often come from disruptive, risky research. Such innovative research must be supported by an equally innovative and nimble funding program...
The purpose of this initiative is to promote development of innovative, enabling tools and technologies in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.
Historically, opportunities in this country have been mired by lack of resources based on a person’s zip code. To address the myriad of health problems facing the country and the world, it is imperative...
This initiative encourages innovative basic, translational, or clinical research on NIH HIV/AIDS priority research within NIDDK’s mission by facilitating exploratory and developmental research...
This concept seeks support for continuation of the NIDDK George M. O’Brien Urology Cooperative Research Centers (U54) and the Urology Centers Interactions Core (U24)...
This request is to continue support of the IIDP. IIDP facilitates the distribution of human islets and associated samples including plasma, serum, peripancreatic lymph nodes as well as acinar, ductal and duodenal tissues...
Adverse social determinants of health, also called social risks, drive poor obesity, diabetes, and kidney disease outcomes...
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is associated with high morbidity, including increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), cardiovascular disease, and mortality...
The purpose of the Kidney, Urology or Hematology (KUH) Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Fellow Transition Awards (F99/K00) is to recruit exceptional graduate students...
An asymptomatic renal stone in the kidney is like a time bomb! Patients are anxious not knowing what will happen to them and when, as symptomatic stone events are unpredictable and can vary in intensity...
Patients with kidney disease are frustrated by the generic standard of care management that includes a series of treatments with low likelihood of kidney preservation and significant risk for toxicity...
We are requesting renewal of Initiative #1065 “Renewal of the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) - Diabetes Components” for the purpose of continuing the diabetes-related questions...
The field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other data science technology is rapidly advancing, presenting new and revolutionary opportunities...
Bidirectional brain-visceral organ communication plays a critical role in controlling physiological functions that promote health and survival...
Two primary unanswered questions underlie the current obesity epidemic...
The Nutrition Obesity Research Centers (NORC) program has been an ongoing program for over 40 years with support for 11 NORCs across the US...
Obesity in youth remains prevalent and a major public health problem. Since 2020, three anti-obesity medications have been approved...
CKD-mineral bone disorder (CKD-MBD) is closely linked to the progression of CKD and the development of cardiovascular disease in children and adults...
One major challenge in Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) is the enormous heterogeneity associated with the disease...
Understanding the critical importance of including rigorous community engagement in health research, NIDDK seeks to...
Most people on chronic dialysis develop debilitating fatigue after their dialysis treatment. The scientific literature of post-dialysis fatigue is sparse...
This initiative seeks to stimulate basic, translational, and clinical HIV/AIDS-related research within the mission of NIDDK that is aligned with NIH HIV/AIDS research priorities...
The Program for Implementation Science and Health Equity Scholars (PrISHES) will train a cadre of investigators with advanced research skills in dissemination and implementation science...
The goal of this renewal proposal is to provide institutional support to mentor and develop a cohort of investigators proficient and self-sustaining who can conduct...
NIH high risk/high reward (HRHR) grant programs supported by the NIH Office of the Director (NIH-OD), including the Pioneer and New Innovator programs, have been highly successful at diversifying and strengthening grant portfolios across NIH...
The Revisiting Development at KUH: Initiating New Directions, Launching ESIs (ReKINDLE) is an opportunity to rejuvenate the developmental biology field, address core fundamental scientific questions...
For gastrointestinal (GI) disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), disorders of the gut brain interactions (DGBI), metabolic diseases, and others...
Shared decision making is a collaborative process that enables and encourages people to play a significant role in the decisions that impact their health...
The Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (DDRCC) program seeks to promote synergy between established investigators at domestic institutions who are engaged in digestive and/or liver diseases research...
Type 1 diabetes is a serious and burdensome chronic disease that usually affects children and young adults. The rate of type 1 diabetes incidence is rising worldwide, especially in the very young...
THINKER NEXT is an ongoing multi-center trial with an overarching goal to determine if kidneys from HCV-viremic donors can safely be transplanted into HCV negative patients with end-stage renal disease...
Chronic Kidney Disease of Uncertain Etiology (CKDu) is recognized to cause end stage kidney failure in rural areas of many Low and Middle Income Countries, resulting in a large death toll among the relatively young working age population...
January 2024
To study the clinical and molecular determinants of type 1 diabetes (T1D) nephropathy and associated clinical outcomes...
May 2023
There are many diseases and disorders that disproportionately affect the health of underserved populations in the United States...
Study coordinators are central to the success of patient recruitment and retention in clinical research...
Diet, physical activity/sedentary behavior, and sleep are modifiable risk factors that play a role in the etiology and prevention...
Autoimmune hepatitis is a poorly understood form of liver disease that affects a wide range of individuals across the lifespan...
Acute pancreatitis (AP) results from acute inflammatory injury of the pancreas, which can be complicated with acute glucose intolerance...
Obesity during childhood and adolescence is alarmingly prevalent in the US and contributes to adverse health impact during both youth and adulthood...
The Diabetes Centers Resource and Coordinating Center (DCRCC) will serve the needs of the three DEM Diabetes Centers (P30s)...
Dissemination and implementation (D&I) research is a growing field that seeks to improve how evidence-based/-informed interventions are successfully adopted...
HIV research involving human subjects or nonhuman primate models are often complicated by multiple factors that impact experimental design and interpretation of results...
Because of advances in HIV science, particularly the development of effective antiretroviral therapy, HIV has evolved into a chronic disease...
The purpose of this initiative is to engage students from engineering and other quantitative scientific and technical backgrounds in kidney technology development...
Historical and contemporary housing-related policies, including segregation, discrimination, and red-lining have had long-term adverse consequences on marginalized and minoritized populations...
This limited competition would support a single cooperative agreement application to continue the mission of the existing HPAP-T1D effort...
The purpose of the NIDDK Diversity Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Fellow Transition Awards (F99/K00) is to recruit exceptional graduate students from underrepresented backgrounds...
NIDDK currently supports the funding of high-risk multi-center clinical studies through a U34 planning grant...
This proposed initiative would add a Coordinating Center to the Nutrition Obesity Research Center (NORC) Program...
Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) are a heterogeneous symptom complex of unclear etiology with potential origins...
Fostering diversity in the scientific research workforce is a key component of the NIH strategy to identify, develop, support, and maintain...
Social factors are among the major root causes of diabetes epidemic and associated health disparities...
Physician-scientists are an essential part of the biomedical workforce. However, over the past decade, the number of MDs choosing research careers...
Pancreatic disease leads to significant morbidity, mortality, and health care utilization in the United States. Research progress in diseases of the exocrine pancreas...
The Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology (CCEHs) are a national network of cores that provide state-of-the-art resources and services...
The Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation (CFRT) Centers began in 1982 in response to a Congressional mandate and have been instrumental in promoting research that has led to new and better therapies...
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) will build on the progress and success of the first cycle of funding and will invite a single cooperative agreement application...
We are requesting renewal of Initiative #1307 “National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) - Diabetes Components”...
The goal of this proposal is to provide support for the National Health and Nutritional Survey...
A core principle of the NIDDK's vision is to promote the next generation of research investigators by fostering exceptional training and mentoring opportunities...
Several Extramural Kidney Program clinical research networks have put Digital Pathology Repositories (DPRs) into place...
The purpose of this initiative is to continue to support the Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Consortium...
Rare disease is defined by the Rare Diseases Act of 2002 (Public Law 107-280) as a condition affecting fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States...
The Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE) program is intended to promote innovative, high-quality nonmalignant hematology research...
The Stimulating Urology Investigator Team Opportunity Research (SUITOR) program supports increased funding of interdisciplinary R01 research...
This initiative will fund the TrialNet Coordinating Center (TNCC) and the Clinical Network Hub (Hub) for the ongoing TN network...
Assessment of dietary intake is a required activity for many NIDDK-funded grantees conducting research focused on obesity surveillance, prevention, and treatment...
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) recognizes the need to diversify the scientific workforce...
This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is to support research to improve clinical skills and clinical outcomes...
The Small Grants for New Investigators to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research is a longstanding funding opportunity within the NIDDK Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC)...
Intersectional stigma and discrimination based on multiple factors, like race/ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation, can impact the management of comorbidities and co-infections...
This initiative proposes to establish kidney bioengineering technology incubator, Technology Hub Incubator for the Kidney (THINK)...
Nationally, there is an imperative to take action to reduce obesity prevalence at local, state and federal levels...
January 2023
Sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) that were developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) have significant protective effects for cardiac and renal diseases...
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) will solicit new applications to the Consortium on Beta Cell Death and Survival (CBDS)...
September 2022
Improving prevention and treatment of disease requires large clinical trials to ensure efficacy and safety of the proposed intervention. The first step in this process is often exploratory, short-term work to investigate new ideas...
The Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematology Research (KUH) at NIDDK has reshaped and refocused its approach to institutional research training...
May 2022
Urologic Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (UCPPS),characterized by pain in the pelvic region usually associated with diverse urologic symptoms, is widely prevalent and highly debilitating for men and women. Despite numerous past clinical trial efforts there are currently no broadly effective therapies and clinical management is often based on trial and error...
The purpose of this proposal is to build on current technology and ongoing clinical research to address barriers that limit progress toward physiological pancreatic hormone replacement open- and closed-loop systems...
This initiative will support ancillary studies using samples from participating type 1 diabetes clinical trials and studies. These studies are expected to generate scientific discoveries on type 1 diabetes primary pathogenesis and on biomarkers of disease progression or clinical responses to interventions leading to improved prevention and cure of type 1 diabetes...
Modern medicine lacks reliable tools, methods, and procedures for comprehensive and dynamic assessment of renal function that is inadequately captured by the GFR estimation, is inclusive of all renal compartment specific functions, and accurately measures diverse states, physiologic processes, and disease pathologies...
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common and fastest growing neurodegenerative disorder, with approximately 60,000 Americans diagnosed annually. The incidence of PD increases with age regardless of gender and treatments target only symptoms as no therapies exist for the neurodegeneration in PD...
Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is one of the most common, life-limiting genetic diseases. Cystic Fibrosis Related Diabetes (CFRD) is a poorly understood and clinically significant complication that affects about half of adult CF patients...
Digital Health Technology has the potential to revolutionize the approach to health conditions within the NIDDK mission. Wearable and smartphone technologies enable collection of health-related data such as physiological variables, physical activity, dietary intake, sleep quality, behavioral input, and data related to social determinants of health, including environmental conditions or geolocations associated with adverse health outcomes...
The NIDDK’s Symptoms of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction Research Network (LURN) seeks to improve our understanding of urinary urgency and associated symptoms so that it can be better diagnosed and more effectively treated in the adult population...
One major grand challenge in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is that the exact disease etiology still not fully understood. We do not know what triggers the disease initiation, how triggering events lead to perpetuating β-cell destruction, nor how the interactions of on-site cell types contribute. Solving this challenge is critical for early detection, prevention and forunderstanding its heterogeneity and subtypes...
The Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) is major research initiative investigating basic and preclinical aspects of type 1 diabetes islet biology. The HIRN currently involves five consortia including the Consortium on Beta Cell Death and Survival (CBDS), Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (CHIB), Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (CMAI), Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (CTAR), and the Human Pancreas Analysis Consortium (HPAC)...
Research from the HIRN-Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (CMAI) and HIRN-Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (CHIB) has made tremendous progress in establishing reagents, tools, and models to study immune mediated diabetes. The proposed new HIRN-Consortium on Modeling of Autoimmune Diabetes (CMAD) will build upon these technologies to further our understanding of how human type 1 diabetes develops...
The gastrointestinal (GI) microbiota, and mucosal interactions play a critical role in homeostasis, energy metabolism, host immunity, permeability, and transmission of metabolic signals along the GI-brain axis. Altered microbial composition and metabolism have been implicated in a variety of both communicable (i.e., infectious diseases) and non-communicable diseases including diabetes, obesity, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and cancer...
Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) is a heterogeneous disease that encompasses individuals who are hyperglycemic, but lack specific markers of other forms of diabetes. As a result, T2D represents a “catch-all” diagnosis in which patients are grouped according to relatively simple measures of glycemia, irrespective of the underlying pathophysiology driving elevated blood glucose...
Exposure to health impeding social determinants of health (SDOH) contributes to poor obesity, diabetes, and kidney disease outcomes. Adverse SDOH disproportionately affect economically disadvantaged and minority populations and contribute to avoidable health inequities that characterize NIDDK diseases...
The KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (R25) Program is a rapidly growing and increasingly popular mechanism to support early outreach to undergraduate students and bring these young, talented trainees into the KUH research community. These awards provide support for undergraduate students to participate in a 10-week hands-on research experience, paired with appropriate didactic training in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic sciences...
The overarching goal of the KUH FAMILY Training Coordinating Center is to provide a home for all KUH trainees and junior investigators. This initiative is intended to build on the momentum being generated by the U2C Institutional Network Awards, the R25 KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Experience Awards, and other KUH-sponsored scientific consortia and training mechanisms that are actively recruiting an increasing number of trainees into the KUH space...
NIDDK supports clinical research on the diseases of internal medicine and related subspecialty fields as well as many basic science disciplines, including end-stage liver disease. To understand the pathophysiology of the diseases that lead to end-stage liver disease it is essential for researchers to have access to liver tissue and cells from a variety of liver diseases as well as normal livers...
This is a proposal for a workshop to identify multidisciplinary, state of the art approaches, and scientific gaps in clinical and translational research focused on congenital obstructive uropathy. Prenatal urinary tract dilation (hydronephrosis) occurs in 1-2% of pregnancies and is bilateral in 20-40%; a substantial proportion is associated with obstruction at some level within the urinary tract...
The purpose of this funding opportunity is to combine access to existing patient datasets and developmental ‘omic resources with innovative, more widely-applicable, software tools for identification of novel disease pathways, especially in non-malignant hematologic diseases...
Emerging evidence suggests nuclear architecture (e.g. nuclear membrane/envelope, nucleoskeleton, and nuclear structure) significantly impacts cellular developmental states and gene expression, likely through regulation and modification of chromatin conformation and states...
The purpose of this initiative is to expand the Physiology of the Weight Reduced State (POWERS) clinical trial consortium funded via RFAs DK-19-017 and -018, to allow for molecular analysis of tissues (blood, muscle, adipose and stool) collected during the study...
NIDDK recognizes the need to increase diversity in the biomedical workforce. Data indicate that individuals from NIH-defined underrepresented groups enter biomedical science in lower numbers, are less successful at obtaining NIH grant support and are less likely to be promoted into leadership positions...
Approximately half of hemodialysis patients experience debilitating fatigue following their treatment. A thematic study described this fatigue from the patient’s perspective as “Draining,” “You can’t get up, do nothing same day as treatment,” and “The rest of the day is trying to recover.”...
The Rare and Atypical Diabetes Network (RADIANT) is multidisciplinary group of investigators with expertise in diabetes, clinical phenotyping, genetics, metabolomics, and bioinformatics at 14 clinical centers, 5 specialized laboratories, and a data coordinating center. RADIANT is enrolling individuals and families with rare and atypical diabetes for in-depth, phenotypic and genetic analyses to help characterize new subtypes of diabetes and to provide insights on mechanisms underlying more common forms of type 2 diabetes...
The purpose of this initiative is to support observational and translational research to better understand the natural history of the primary glomerulopathies (GNs) in a range of adult and pediatric individuals; understand clinical and molecular factors associated with varied outcomes; and to provide a platform for further study of GNs via ancillary studies that harness data and biosample collections for discovery of underlying causes and treatment targets...
The goal of this proposed initiative is to provide a data resource on incidence, prevalence, mortality, and cost of kidney disease in the United States, satisfying a Congressional legislative mandate (OBRA 1986). This resource provides an invaluable resource for renal epidemiologists and colleagues in other government agencies, as well as providing a ready access to data for young investigators...
The goal of this proposal is to provide a resource for the research, lay, and clinical community for the descriptive epidemiology of non-malignant (“benign”) urologic diseases and disorders. This resource will serve as a critical platform to understand the burden of these diseases and disorders and for young investigators to acquire investigational skills in urologic epidemiology...
The goal of this proposal is to enhance capability of currently-funded career development award recipients (“K” awardees) to conduct research as they complete their transition to fully independent investigator status. The opportunity would support limited scope projects that could include pilot and feasibility studies; secondary analyses of existing data; small, self-contained research projects; development of research methodology; and development of new research technology...
This initiative is to support an initial workshop to engage stakeholders from across the spectrum of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) research and its connection to Male Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS). Importantly, patient perspectives will be included to focus the research agenda on outcomes central to BPH/LUTS patients and their partners...