Concept Clearances

Clinical Trials to Inform Management of Urologic Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Study (COMPASS)

Urologic Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (UCPPS),characterized by pain in the pelvic region usually associated with diverse urologic symptoms, is widely prevalent and highly debilitating for men and women. Despite numerous past clinical trial efforts there are currently no broadly effective therapies and clinical management is often based on trial and error... (Read More)

Clinical, Behavioral, and Physiological Studies of Open and Closed-loop Platforms: Toward Personalized, Fully Automated, Accessible Systems

The purpose of this proposal is to build on current technology and ongoing clinical research to address barriers that limit progress toward physiological pancreatic hormone replacement open- and closed-loop systems... (Read More)

Collaborative Research Using Biosamples from T1D Clinical Studies

This initiative will support ancillary studies using samples from participating type 1 diabetes clinical trials and studies. These studies are expected to generate scientific discoveries on type 1 diabetes primary pathogenesis and on biomarkers of disease progression or clinical responses to interventions leading to improved prevention and cure of type 1 diabetes... (Read More)

Comprehensive Assessment of Renal function (COAR)

Modern medicine lacks reliable tools, methods, and procedures for comprehensive and dynamic assessment of renal function that is inadequately captured by the GFR estimation, is inclusive of all renal compartment specific functions, and accurately measures diverse states, physiologic processes, and disease pathologies... (Read More)

A Consortium for Gut-Brain Communication in Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common and fastest growing neurodegenerative disorder, with approximately 60,000 Americans diagnosed annually. The incidence of PD increases with age regardless of gender and treatments target only symptoms as no therapies exist for the neurodegeneration in PD... (Read More)

Cystic Fibrosis Related Diabetes (CFRD): Advancing Pathophysiologic Understanding and Clinical Treatment

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is one of the most common, life-limiting genetic diseases. Cystic Fibrosis Related Diabetes (CFRD) is a poorly understood and clinically significant complication that affects about half of adult CF patients... (Read More)

Digital Health Technology has the potential to revolutionize the approach to health conditions within the NIDDK mission. Wearable and smartphone technologies enable collection of health-related data such as physiological variables, physical activity, dietary intake, sleep quality, behavioral input, and data related to social determinants of health, including environmental conditions or geolocations associated with adverse health outcomes... (Read More)

Extension of LURN: Research Network in Symptomatic Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction

The NIDDK’s Symptoms of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction Research Network (LURN) seeks to improve our understanding of urinary urgency and associated symptoms so that it can be better diagnosed and more effectively treated in the adult population... (Read More)

Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) T1D Knowledgebase Program

One major grand challenge in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is that the exact disease etiology still not fully understood. We do not know what triggers the disease initiation, how triggering events lead to perpetuating β-cell destruction, nor how the interactions of on-site cell types contribute. Solving this challenge is critical for early detection, prevention and forunderstanding its heterogeneity and subtypes... (Read More)

Human Islet Research Network Enhancement Center (HIRN-EC)

The Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) is major research initiative investigating basic and preclinical aspects of type 1 diabetes islet biology. The HIRN currently involves five consortia including the Consortium on Beta Cell Death and Survival (CBDS), Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (CHIB), Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (CMAI), Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (CTAR), and the Human Pancreas Analysis Consortium (HPAC)... (Read More)

Human Islet Research Network-Consortium on Modeling of Autoimmune Diabetes (HIRN-CMAD) (HIRN-CMAI/CHIB Phase III)

Research from the HIRN-Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (CMAI) and HIRN-Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (CHIB) has made tremendous progress in establishing reagents, tools, and models to study immune mediated diabetes. The proposed new HIRN-Consortium on Modeling of Autoimmune Diabetes (CMAD) will build upon these technologies to further our understanding of how human type 1 diabetes develops... (Read More)

The gastrointestinal (GI) microbiota, and mucosal interactions play a critical role in homeostasis, energy metabolism, host immunity, permeability, and transmission of metabolic signals along the GI-brain axis. Altered microbial composition and metabolism have been implicated in a variety of both communicable (i.e., infectious diseases) and non-communicable diseases including diabetes, obesity, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and cancer... (Read More)

Integration of Novel Measures for Improved Classification of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) is a heterogeneous disease that encompasses individuals who are hyperglycemic, but lack specific markers of other forms of diabetes. As a result, T2D represents a “catch-all” diagnosis in which patients are grouped according to relatively simple measures of glycemia, irrespective of the underlying pathophysiology driving elevated blood glucose... (Read More)

Integration of Social and Medical Care

Exposure to health impeding social determinants of health (SDOH) contributes to poor obesity, diabetes, and kidney disease outcomes. Adverse SDOH disproportionately affect economically disadvantaged and minority populations and contribute to avoidable health inequities that characterize NIDDK diseases... (Read More)

KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Experience Program

The KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (R25) Program is a rapidly growing and increasingly popular mechanism to support early outreach to undergraduate students and bring these young, talented trainees into the KUH research community. These awards provide support for undergraduate students to participate in a 10-week hands-on research experience, paired with appropriate didactic training in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic sciences... (Read More)

KUH Training Coordinating Center: Fostering the Advancement of an Inclusive Learning Community (KUH FAMILY)

The overarching goal of the KUH FAMILY Training Coordinating Center is to provide a home for all KUH trainees and junior investigators. This initiative is intended to build on the momentum being generated by the U2C Institutional Network Awards, the R25 KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Experience Awards, and other KUH-sponsored scientific consortia and training mechanisms that are actively recruiting an increasing number of trainees into the KUH space... (Read More)

The Liver Tissue and Cell Resource Center (LTCRC)

NIDDK supports clinical research on the diseases of internal medicine and related subspecialty fields as well as many basic science disciplines, including end-stage liver disease. To understand the pathophysiology of the diseases that lead to end-stage liver disease it is essential for researchers to have access to liver tissue and cells from a variety of liver diseases as well as normal livers... (Read More)

Multidisciplinary Approach to Congenital Obstructive Uropathy

This is a proposal for a workshop to identify multidisciplinary, state of the art approaches, and scientific gaps in clinical and translational research focused on congenital obstructive uropathy. Prenatal urinary tract dilation (hydronephrosis) occurs in 1-2% of pregnancies and is bilateral in 20-40%; a substantial proportion is associated with obstruction at some level within the urinary tract... (Read More)

The purpose of this funding opportunity is to combine access to existing patient datasets and developmental ‘omic resources with innovative, more widely-applicable, software tools for identification of novel disease pathways, especially in non-malignant hematologic diseases... (Read More)

Nuclear Architecture and Regulation of Hematopoiesis

Emerging evidence suggests nuclear architecture (e.g. nuclear membrane/envelope, nucleoskeleton, and nuclear structure) significantly impacts cellular developmental states and gene expression, likely through regulation and modification of chromatin conformation and states... (Read More)

Physiology of the Weight Reduced State (POWERS) Expansion to Assess Biospecimens

The purpose of this initiative is to expand the Physiology of the Weight Reduced State (POWERS) clinical trial consortium funded via RFAs DK-19-017 and -018, to allow for molecular analysis of tissues (blood, muscle, adipose and stool) collected during the study... (Read More)

Post-Baccalaureate Research Education in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases

NIDDK recognizes the need to increase diversity in the biomedical workforce. Data indicate that individuals from NIH-defined underrepresented groups enter biomedical science in lower numbers, are less successful at obtaining NIH grant support and are less likely to be promoted into leadership positions... (Read More)

Post-Dialysis Fatigue “Syndrome”

Approximately half of hemodialysis patients experience debilitating fatigue following their treatment. A thematic study described this fatigue from the patient’s perspective as “Draining,” “You can’t get up, do nothing same day as treatment,” and “The rest of the day is trying to recover.”... (Read More)

Rare and Atypical Diabetes Network (RADIANT) Renewal

The Rare and Atypical Diabetes Network (RADIANT) is multidisciplinary group of investigators with expertise in diabetes, clinical phenotyping, genetics, metabolomics, and bioinformatics at 14 clinical centers, 5 specialized laboratories, and a data coordinating center. RADIANT is enrolling individuals and families with rare and atypical diabetes for in-depth, phenotypic and genetic analyses to help characterize new subtypes of diabetes and to provide insights on mechanisms underlying more common forms of type 2 diabetes... (Read More)

Renewal of Advancing Clinical Research in Primary Glomerular Disease (Cure GN)

The purpose of this initiative is to support observational and translational research to better understand the natural history of the primary glomerulopathies (GNs) in a range of adult and pediatric individuals; understand clinical and molecular factors associated with varied outcomes; and to provide a platform for further study of GNs via ancillary studies that harness data and biosample collections for discovery of underlying causes and treatment targets... (Read More)

Renewal of the United States Renal Data System

The goal of this proposed initiative is to provide a data resource on incidence, prevalence, mortality, and cost of kidney disease in the United States, satisfying a Congressional legislative mandate (OBRA 1986). This resource provides an invaluable resource for renal epidemiologists and colleagues in other government agencies, as well as providing a ready access to data for young investigators... (Read More)

Renewal of UDA: Urologic Diseases in America (Epidemiology of Urologic Disease) UroEpi

The goal of this proposal is to provide a resource for the research, lay, and clinical community for the descriptive epidemiology of non-malignant (“benign”) urologic diseases and disorders. This resource will serve as a critical platform to understand the burden of these diseases and disorders and for young investigators to acquire investigational skills in urologic epidemiology... (Read More)

Small Grant Program for NIDDK K01/K08/K23/K25 Recipients

The goal of this proposal is to enhance capability of currently-funded career development award recipients (“K” awardees) to conduct research as they complete their transition to fully independent investigator status. The opportunity would support limited scope projects that could include pilot and feasibility studies; secondary analyses of existing data; small, self-contained research projects; development of research methodology; and development of new research technology... (Read More)

Towards a Personalized Approach to BPH/LUTS: Connecting Molecular Pathology to Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms