Travel Expenses & Reimbursement

Allowable consultant expenses for members of NIDDKAC are round-trip transportation (from home to Bethesda, Maryland and back), ground transportation (taxi fares, parking, tolls, etc.), hotel and per diem costs. A consultant fee is paid to the Council member for each day or fraction of a day spent on official duty.

Omega World Travel will make a "Courtesy Reservation" and then it is the Council member's responsibility to contact Omega Travel at 855-326-5407 (M-F 7am-10pm; for after-hours emergencies please contact 866-651-0076) to confirm/change the travel reservation. All airline tickets will be processed as electronic tickets. When using Omega World Travel, the ticket will be paid for by the National Institutes of Health. If not using Omega World Travel, travelers will be reimbursed for transportation after the Council meeting. When air/rail transportation is used, travelers must use the most economical means. All travel should be by the most direct route.

For hotel accommodations, the Council members will be staying at an approved hotel in Bethesda, Maryland. Rooms are reserved and paid for by NIDDK. Please confirm your check-in and check-out dates, especially if arriving late.

After completion of travel, Council members must file a Travel Expenses Form (PDF, 0.02 MB) . It is necessary to include receipts for taxi fares, tolls, parking fees, plus the original hotel bill if there is a charge for the Internet. Travelers are reimbursed for three-quarters of a day's per diem on arrival and departure days.

Travel Expense forms and receipts should be sent to:

Secretary to the Director

Division of Extramural Activities

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Two Democracy Plaza, Room 713A

6707 Democracy Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20892-5452