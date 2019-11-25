National Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases Advisory Council
Established by law and charter, the National Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Advisory Council meets three times annually to advise the NIDDK about its research portfolio. The Council typically undertakes broad issues of science policy. Members of the Advisory Council are drawn from the scientific and lay communities, are appointed for 4-year terms, and represent all areas within the Institute's research mission. An important role of the Council is to provide second-level peer review of grant applications that have been scored by scientific review groups. The Council members are an important liaison between the research communities they represent and the NIDDK, which supports each community's research efforts.
- Meeting Dates for 2020-2021
- Membership of the Council (with photos)
- September Council 2019 Roster Only (PDF, 25.16 KB)
- Meeting Minutes
- Council Charter (PDF, 972.29 KB)
- September 2019 NIDDK Advisory Council agenda (PDF, 146.35 KB)
- DEM September 2019 Subcommittee agenda (PDF, 15.45 KB)
- DDN September 2019 Subcommittee agenda (PDF, 18.33 KB)
- KUH September 2019 Subcommittee agenda (PDF, 19.79 KB)