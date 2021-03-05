NIDDK Director's Update Spring 2021
Director's Note
Science builds upon itself, each new generation expanding the discoveries of the great researchers who have come before, contributing with fresh eyes and new technologies. That’s one reason why supporting the next generation of researchers is a key component of our mission at NIDDK. By investing in training for emerging scientists, we support the next great discoveries, like a new prevention method, treatment, or cure for a disease... read more
News Around NIDDK
- Bridging the Gap: NIDDK’s ongoing efforts towards greater diversity, equity, and inclusion
- Getting to Know: Dr. Frank Hamilton
- NIDDK staff guide key COVID-19 research and serve on pandemic frontlines
- NIDDK publishes 2021 annual report
- NIDDK fellows envision and implement new learning initiative
Research Updates
- Surgical and drug treatment options lead to similar outcomes for diabetic eye disease
- Combined risk score enhances prediction of type 1 diabetes among susceptible youth
- Hormone identified that suppresses hunger in primates and people
- Study confirms gastrointestinal symptoms are common in youth with type 2 diabetes taking metformin
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- Welcome
Lawrence, Barthold, Lockett, Loh, Shah, Teinor
- A Fond Farewell
Hyde, Karp, Guay-Woodford, Knight, Nealon III, Pessin
- In Memoriam
Schrier
- Congratulations
Afzali
Publication Information
The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact Editors Heather Martin and Alyssa Voss at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.
