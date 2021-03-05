  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Meet the Director
  4. NIDDK Director's Update
  5. Spring 2021
Subscribe
For email updates For RSS updates

NIDDK Director's Update Spring 2021

Dr. Rodgers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Director's Note

Science builds upon itself, each new generation expanding the discoveries of the great researchers who have come before, contributing with fresh eyes and new technologies. That’s one reason why supporting the next generation of researchers is a key component of our mission at NIDDK. By investing in training for emerging scientists, we support the next great discoveries, like a new prevention method, treatment, or cure for a disease... read more

News Around NIDDK

Researcher breathing into a box for mask study
More News Around NIDDK
Researcher in lab with test tubes

Research Updates

More Research Updates
Female doctor Going over a form with a patient

Health Information Updates

More Health Information Updates
Gold star trophy with sparks flying behind it.

Commendations & Commencements

More Commendations & Commencements

Grant Resources

View All Grant Resources

NIDDK Job Opportunities

Open, full-time and part-time federal positions at the NIDDK are posted on USAJobs.gov.

View NIDDK Job Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Find conferences, workshops, talks, and other events.

View All Meetings & Workshops

Publication Information

The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact Editors Heather Martin and Alyssa Voss at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.

Browse other issues in the Director's Update Archive.

Share