NIDDK Director's Update Summer 2021
Director's Note
When we as a community celebrate a milestone, we often pause to reflect on the path we took to reach it and envision the tremendous promise that lies ahead. Such is the case this year when we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of insulin... Read More
News Around NIDDK
- After tumultuous year, NIDDK remains steadfast in tackling COVID-19
- Celebrating NIDDK’s diabetes research during the 100th anniversary of insulin’s discovery
- Getting to Know: Dr. Gary Felsenfeld
- NIDDK Fellow Spotlight
- NIDDK diversifies science workforce through decades-long efforts
Research Updates
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- Welcome
Pawlikowska
- A Fond Farewell
Smith
- Congratulations
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, Kopp, Nieman, Schmidt
Grant Resources
NIDDK Job Opportunities
Open, full-time and part-time federal positions at the NIDDK are posted on USAJobs.gov.View NIDDK Job Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Find conferences, workshops, talks, and other events.View All Meetings & Workshops
Publication Information
The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact Editors Heather Martin and Alyssa Voss at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.
Browse other issues in the Director's Update Archive.