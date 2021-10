Gastrointestinal, Nutrition, & Liver Research in HIV/AIDS

Research on gastrointestinal, nutrition, and liver function in HIV/AIDS.

The Gastrointestinal, Nutrition, and Liver Research in HIV/AIDS program supports research involving the role of the digestive tract and hepatobiliary system in HIV pathogenesis, the impact of HIV treatment on gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary health and homeostasis; and research toward a cure focused on the gastrointestinal tract and hepatobiliary systems. Areas include gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary comorbidities and coinfections; gastrointestinal inflammation and enteropathy; the consequences of HIV or its treatment on gastrointestinal mucosa; the role of the gastrointestinal microbiome in HIV pathogenesis, treatment, or vaccine responses; HIV reservoirs within the gastrointestinal system; and nutritional research related directed at People Living with HIV.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Diversity

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.