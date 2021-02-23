Special Diabetes Program: Funding Opportunities Archive
These funding opportunities are closed. They are supported in whole or in part by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research. For information on the scientific accomplishments resulting from these opportunities, please see Reports and Planning.
View current research funding opportunities supported by the Special Diabetes Program.
1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020
2020
Limited Competition for Continuation of the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-20-509
Posted Date: September 22, 2020
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 9, 2021
Application Receipt Date: February 9, 2021 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Continuation of the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) for Type 1 Diabetes (HPAP-T1D) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-20-016
Posted Date: July 2, 2020
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 10, 2020
Application Receipt Date: November 10, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Continued Follow-up of Subjects and Initiation of a Second Case-control Cohort in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in The Young Study (TEDDY) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed
Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-19-029
Posted Date: January 2, 2020
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 7, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 7, 2020
Application Receipt Date: April 7, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
New Investigator Gateway Awards for Collaborative T1D Research (R03 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-19-026
Posted Date: January 2, 2020
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 25, 2020
Application Receipt Date: October 3, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Discovery of Early Type 1 Diabetes Disease Processes in the Human Pancreas [HIRN Consortium on Beta Cell Death and Survival (CBDS)] (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-19-024
Posted Date: January 2, 2020
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 1, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 1, 2020
Application Receipt Date: April 1, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Populations Challenging to Manage Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
RFA-DK-19-036
Posted Date: December 4, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 9, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 9, 2020
Application Receipt Date: April 9, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Treating Diabetes Distress to Improve Glycemic Outcomes in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Required)
RFA-DK-19-021
Posted Date: January 2, 2020
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 26, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2020
Application Receipt Date: March 26, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Development and Testing of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-19-028
Posted Date: December 10, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 9, 2020
Application Receipt Date: November 3, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium-Clinical Centers (T1DAPC-CCs) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-19-022
Posted Date: December 9, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 13, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 13, 2020
Application Receipt Date: March 13, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium-Data Coordinating Center (T1DAPC-DCC) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-19-023
Posted Date: December 9, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 13, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 13, 2020
Application Receipt Date: March 13, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Technologies for Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-19-027
Posted Date: December 3, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 9, 2020
Application Receipt Date: November 3, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Mechanisms Underlying the Contribution of Type 1 Diabetes Disease-associated Variants (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-19-020
Posted Date: November 6, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 26, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2020
Application Receipt Date: March 26, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Competitive Supplement to the Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
RFA-DK-19-506
Posted Date: November 14, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2020
Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition for the Closeout of the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Cohort Study (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-19-507
Posted Date: November 8, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2020
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2020
Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
2019
Limited Competition: Follow-up on Subjects, Integrative Data Analysis and Measurement of Viral Antibodies in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-512
Posted Date: March 25, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 3, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 3, 2019
Application Receipt Date: June 3, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Establishing a Cohort to Clarify Risk and Protective Factors for Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) - Planning Cooperative Agreements (U34 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-007
Posted Date: January 23, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 11, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 11, 2019
Application Receipt Date: April 11, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Data Coordinating Center for the Advanced Clinical Trials Consortium to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-026
Posted Date: January 28, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2019
Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Advanced Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Type 1 Diabetes (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
RFA-DK-18-025
Posted Date: January 28, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2019
Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R33/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-023
Posted Date: January 17, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2019
Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
RFA-DK-18-509
Posted Date: January 10, 2019
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2019
Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (HIRN-CMAI) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-013
Posted Date: December 17, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 26, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 26, 2019
Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Support for Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Open and Closed-Loop Automated Technologies for Better Type 1 Diabetes Therapy and Monitoring (SBIR) (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-022
Posted Date: November 26, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2019
Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (HIRN-CTAR) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-014
Posted Date: October 31, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 26, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 26, 2019
Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-015
Posted Date: October 11, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 26, 2019
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 26, 2019
Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
2018
Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (HIRN-CHIB) (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-011
Posted Date: August 10, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 11, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 11, 2018
Application Receipt Date: December 11, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Islet Research Enhancement Center for the Human Islet Research Network (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-012
Posted Date: July 25, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 8, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 8, 2018
Application Receipt Date: November 8, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Understanding Skeletal Effects of Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-002
Posted Date: May 8, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): Novmeber 6, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application date
Application Receipt Date: December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Mechanisms Underlying the Contribution of Type 1 Diabetes Disease-associated Variants (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-18-005
Posted Date: April 3, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 6, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 6, 2018
Application Receipt Date: December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Impact of the Use of Glucose Monitoring and Control Technologies on Health Outcomes and Quality of Life in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-17-024
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018
Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Clinical, Behavioral and Physiological Research Testing Current and Novel Closed Loop Systems (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-17-023
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018
Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
The Characterization and Discovery of Novel Autoantigens and Epitopes in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-17-031
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018
Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Elucidating the Effect of Glycemic Excursions on Patient Well-being and Cognitive Status in People with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-18-003
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-18-004
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R01- Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-17-025
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Discovery of Early Type 1 Diabetes Disease Biomarkers in the Human Pancreas [HIRN Consortium on Beta Cell Death and Survival (CBDS)] (U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-17-021
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
High-Resolution Exploration of the Human Islet Tissue Environment [HIRN Human Pancreas Analysis Consortium (HPAC)] (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-17-022
Posted Date: February 15, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Treating Diabetes Distress to Improve Glycemic Outcomes in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Required)
RFA-DK-17-028
Posted Date: February 14, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Incorporating Patient-Reported Outcomes into Clinical Care for Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Required)
RFA-DK-17-027
Posted Date: February 14, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Endocrinologists (K12 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-17-026
Posted Date: February 14, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018
Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Funding for Collaborative Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes: Living Biobank (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
RFA-DK-17-032
Posted Date: February 14, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Immune System Engineering for Targeted Tolerance in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-17-020
Posted Date: February 14, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018 and November 6, 2018
Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 and November 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Mass Spectrometric Assays for the Reliable and Reproducible Detection of Proteins/Peptides of Importance in Type 1 Diabetes Research (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-17-019
Posted Date: February 14, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018
Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Clinical Centers for The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) Study (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-17-511
Posted Date: February 8, 2018
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018
Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R43/44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-17-030
Posted Date: December 21, 2017
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2018
Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Support for Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Open and Closed-Loop Automated Technologies for Better Type 1 Diabetes Therapy and Monitoring (SBIR) (R43/R44- Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-17-029
Posted Date: December 21, 2017
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2018
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2018
Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
2017
Limited Competition: Follow-up on Subjects and Immunological Assessments in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (UC4)
RFA-DK-17-508
Posted Date: April 26, 2017
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 14, 2017
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 14, 2017
Application Receipt Date: July 14, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (UC4)
RFA-DK-17-507
Posted Date: April 21, 2017
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 14, 2017
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 14, 2017
Application Receipt Date: July 14, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Follow-up on Subjects and Immunological Assessments in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (UC4)
RFA-DK-16-504
Posted Date: December 15, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 15, 2017
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2017
Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Competitive Collaborative Projects for Human Islet Biology (UC4)
RFA-DK-17-004
Posted Date: December 14, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 23, 2017
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 23, 2017
Application Receipt Date: March 23, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Therapeutic Targeting of The Human Islet Environment (UC4)
RFA-DK-17-003
Posted Date: December 14, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 22, 2017
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 22, 2017
Application Receipt Date: March 22, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (UC4)
RFA-DK-16-505
Posted Date: December 5, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 14, 2017
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2017
Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Continuation of the Preventing Early Renal Loss in Diabetes (PERL) Study (UC4)
RFA-DK-16-506
Posted Date: December 1, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2017
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2017
Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
2016
Neurocognitive Effects of Glycemic Dysregulation in Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-16-007
Posted Date: June 15, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 14, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 14, 2016
Application Receipt Date: November 14, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition for the Continuation of The Collaborative Islet Transplantation Registry (UC4)
RFA-DK-16-503
Posted Date: June 14, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 21, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 21, 2016
Application Receipt Date: November 21, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Standardization of C-peptide and HbA1c Measurements Program (UC4)
RFA-DK-16-011
Posted Date: May 23, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 22, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 22, 2016
Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Islet Distribution Coordinating Center (UC4)
RFA-DK-16-023
Posted Date: March 31, 2016
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 22, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 22, 2016
Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Study to Assess the Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes in Young Adults (U18)
RFA-DP-16-005
Posted Date: December 18, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): December 18, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 22, 2016
Application Receipt Date: February 23, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Improving Diabetes Management in Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-16-003
Posted Date: December 8, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 22, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2016
Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Understanding Barriers and Facilitators to Type 1 Diabetes Management in Adults (DP3)
RFA-DK-16-002
Posted Date: December 8, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 22, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2016
Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Improving Diabetes Management in Pre-teens, Adolescents and/or Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-16-001
Posted Date: December 8, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 22, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2016
Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R43/R44)
RFA-DK-16-004
Posted Date: November 19, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 28, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 28, 2016
Application Receipt Date: June 28, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Pancreas Procurement and Analysis Program (HPPAP) (UC4)
RFA-DK-15-027
Posted Date: October 29, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016
Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Research Using Biosamples and Subjects from Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies--Complications (DP3)
RFA-DK-15-019
Posted Date: October 8, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016
Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Understanding How Epigenetics and Infections Impact Autoimmunity and Diabetes in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (UC4)
RFA-DK-15-506
Posted Date: October 2, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016
Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Impact of the Use of Glucose Monitoring and Control Technologies on Health Outcomes and Quality of Life in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-15-028
Posted Date: September 24, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016
Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Clinical, Behavioral and Physiological Research Testing Current and Novel Closed Loop Systems (DP3)
RFA-DK-16-009
Posted Date: September 18, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 28, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 28, 2016
Application Receipt Date: June 28, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Advanced Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Type 1 Diabetes (UC4)
RFA-DK-16-008
Posted Date: September 2, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 9, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 9, 2016
Application Receipt Date: March 9, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Type 1 Diabetes Pathfinder Award (DP2)
RFA-DK-15-030
Posted Date: July 29, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 17, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2016
Application Receipt Date: February 17, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Mechanisms Underlying the Contribution of Type 1 Diabetes Risk-Associated Variants (DP3)
RFA-DK-15-025
Posted Date: July 7, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 17, 2016
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2016
Application Receipt Date: February 17, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
2015
Understanding the Pathogenesis and Etiology of Type 1 Diabetes Using Biosamples and Subjects from Clinical Studies (DP3)
RFA-DK-15-018
Posted Date: August 4, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 12, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 12, 2015
Application Receipt Date: November 12, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Methods and Technologies for Assessment of Risk and for Early Diagnosis and Prognosis of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R43/R44)
RFA-DK-15-024
Posted Date: July 28, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 18, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 18, 2015
Application Receipt Date: November 18, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New or Improved Closed Loop Automated Technologies for Diabetes Therapy and Monitoring (R43/R44)
RFA-DK-15-022
Posted Date: July 24, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 18, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 18, 2015
Application Receipt Date: November 18, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists (K12)
RFA-DK-15-006
Posted Date: April 21, 2015
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 2, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 2, 2015
Application Receipt Date: December 3, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition for the Continuation of the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Cohort Study (UC4)
RFA-DK-14-508
Posted Date: September 30, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 10, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 10, 2015
Application Receipt Date: March 10, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Consortium on Beta-cell Death and Survival (HIRN-CBDS) (UC4)
RFA-DK-14-021
Posted Date: August 27, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2015
Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Type 1 Diabetes Complications IMPACT Award (DP3)
RFA-DK-14-017
Posted Date: August 26, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 19, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 2015
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Advanced Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Type 1 Diabetes (UC4)
RFA-DK-14-024
Posted Date: June 21, 2014 Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 15, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 15, 2015
Application Receipt Date: April 15, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Improving Diabetes Management in Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-14-022
Posted Date: June 19, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 18, 2015
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 18, 2015
Application Receipt Date: March 18, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
2014
Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (UC4)
RFA-DK-14-507
Posted Date: August 20, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 3, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 3, 2014
Application Receipt Date: December 3, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Centers (U01)
RFA-DK-14-016
Posted Date: August 15, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 3, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 3, 2014
Application Receipt Date: December 3, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) Study (UC4)
RFA-DK-14-505
Posted Date: June 25, 2014 Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 2, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 2, 2014
Application Receipt Date: December 2, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Research Using Subjects From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (Living Biobank) (DP3)
PAR-14-258
Posted Date: June 11, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 20, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2014
Application Receipt Date: November 20, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Research Using Biosamples from Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)
PAR-14-257
Posted Date: June 10, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 20, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2014
Application Receipt Date: November 20, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Development and Integration of Novel Components for an Automated Artificial Pancreas System (DP3)
RFA-DK-14-015
Posted Date: May 14, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 24, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 24, 2014
Application Receipt Date: November 24, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Clinical, Physiological and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (DP3)
RFA-DK-14-014
Posted Date: May 14, 2014 Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 24, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 24, 2014
Application Receipt Date: November 24, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) to Develop New Diagnostic, Monitoring and Therapeutics Technologies for the Complications of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) [STTR (R41/R42]
PA-14-059
Posted Date: January 3, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 5, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable
Expiration Date: January 8, 2017
Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Diagnostic, Monitoring and Therapeutics Technologies for the Complications of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) [STTR (R43/R44]
PA-14-058
Posted Date: January 3, 2014
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 5, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable
Expiration Date: January 8, 2017
Research Using Biosamples from Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)
PAR-14-065
Posted Date: January 7, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2014
Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Research Using Subjects From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (Living Biobank) (DP3)
PAR-14-064
Posted Date: January 7, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2014
Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D): Towards an Artificial Pancreas (SBIR) (R43/R44)
RFA-DK-13-028
Posted Date: December 4, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 14, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2014
Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Biomarkers for Diabetes Complications - Non-Invasive Measures in the Eye (DP3)
RFA-DK-13-027
Posted Date: November 6, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 7, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 7, 2014
Application Receipt Date: April 7, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Coordinating Center (U01)
RFA-DK-13-013
Posted Date: September 26, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Human Islet Research Network Bioinformatics Center (HIRN-BC) (U01)
RFA-DK-13-014
Posted Date: September 26, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (HIRN-CTAR) (UC4)
RFA-DK-13-015
Posted Date: September 26, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (HIRN-CHIB) (UC4)
RFA-DK-13-016 Posted Date: September 26, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (HIRN-CMAI) (UC4)
RFA-DK-13-017
Posted Date: September 26, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Consortium on Beta-cell Death and Survival (HIRN-CBDS) (UC4)
RFA-DK-13-018
Posted Date: September 26, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Harvesting the Neuroimaging Cornucopia for Pancreatic Islet Imaging Reagents for Diabetes Research (DP3)
RFA-DK-13-024
Posted Date: September 13, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 20, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 20, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 20, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Improving Diabetes Management in Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-13-022
Posted Date: August 9, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Understanding Barriers and Facilitators to Type 1 Diabetes Management in Adults (DP3)
RFA-DK-13-023
Posted Date: August 9, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2014
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2014
Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
2013
Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Network Hub (U01)
RFA-DK-13-009
Posted Date: June 18, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 27, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 27, 2013
Application Receipt Date: November 27, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Centers (U01)
RFA-DK-13-010
Posted Date: June 18, 2013
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 27, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 27, 2013
Application Receipt Date: November 27, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Bioengineering Interdisciplinary Training for Diabetes Research (T32)
PAR-13-047
Posted Date: December 17, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 7, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Dates February 7, 2013 and October 26, 2013
Application Receipt Date: March 7, 2013 and November 26, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Clinical, Physiological and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (DP3)
RFA-DK-12-020
Posted Date: December 12, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 28, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2013
Application Receipt Date: March 28, 2013 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Development and Integration of Novel Components for an Automated Artificial Pancreas System (DP3)
RFA-DK-12-021
Posted Date: December 12, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 28, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2013
Application Receipt Date: March 28, 2013 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Research Using Subjects From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (Living Biobank) (DP3)
PAR-13-028
Posted Date: November 27, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 2, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 2, 2013
Application Receipt Date: April 2, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Research Using Biosamples From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)
PAR-13-013
Posted Date: October 30, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 2, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 2, 2013
Application Receipt Date: April 2, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Towards an Artifical Pancreas [SBIR (R43/R44)]
RFA-DK-13-001
Posted Date: December 17, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 6, 2013
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 6, 2013
Application Receipt Date: March 6, 2013 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization
Collaborative Network for Clinical Research on Immune Tolerance (UM1)
RFA-AI-12-043
Posted Date: November 5, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 7, 2013
Application Receipt Date: March 7, 2013
2012
Research Using Biosamples From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)
PAR-11-350
Posted Date: September 28, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 7, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 7, 2011; May 7, 2012
Application Receipt Date: December 7, 2011 and June 7, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Research Using Subjects From The Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Natural History Study (Living Biobank) (DP3)
PAR-11-349
Posted Date: September 27, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 7, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 7, 2011; May 7, 2012
Application Receipt Date: December 7, 2011 and June 7, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Bioengineering Interdisciplinary Training and Education for Type I Diabetes Research (T90/R90)
RFA-DK-11-023
Posted Date: November 16, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 14, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2012
Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
The Human Islet Distribution Coordinating Center (UC4)
RFA-DK-12-001
Posted Date: March 7, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 16, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: April 16, 2012
Application Receipt Date: May 16, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
The Collaborative Islet Transplantation Registry (UC4)
RFA-DK-12-002
Posted Date: March 2, 2012
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 16, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: April 16, 2012
Application Receipt Date: May 16, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Diabetic Complications Consortium Pilot & Feasibility Proposals
Application Receipt Date: May 17, 2012
2011
Type 1 Diabetes Mouse Resource (UC4)
RFA-DK-11-031
Posted Date: October 24, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 15, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2012
Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2012, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Diabetes Research Training for Behavioral Scientists (T32)
RFA-DK-11-027
Posted Date: November 1, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2012
Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Behavioral Scientists (K12)
RFA-DK-11-028
Posted Date: November 1, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2012
Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Improving Adherence in Pre-teens, Adolescents and Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-11-029
Posted Date: November 1, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2012
Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Function of Type 1 Diabetes Genes (DP3)
RFA-DK-11-019
Posted Date: October 3, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 29, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 1, 2012
Application Receipt Date: February 29, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Methods and Technologies able to Identify Individuals at Risk of Developing Type 1 Diabetes [T1D] (R43)
RFA-DK-11-024
Posted Date: September 21, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 22, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 22, 2011
Application Receipt Date: December 22, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Nonhuman Primate Islet/Kidney Transplantation Tolerance (U01)
RFA-AI-11-039
Posted Date: August 17, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 14, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 14, 2011
Application Receipt Date: December 14, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Nonhuman Primate Islet/Kidney Transplantation Tolerance (U19)
RFA-AI-11-040
Posted Date: August 17, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 14, 2011
Application Receipt Date: December 14, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Towards an Artificial Pancreas [(SBIR) (R43/R44)]
RFA-DK-11-018
Posted Date: September 20, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 23, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 26, 2011
Application Receipt Date: November 23, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Standardization of C-Peptide and HbA1C (UC4)
RFA-DK-11-020
Posted Date: August 9, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 20, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2011
Application Receipt Date: November 17, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Cooperative Study Group for Autoimmune Disease Prevention (U01)
RFA-AI-11-034
Posted Date: June 17, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): September 7, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 7, 2011
Application Receipt Date: November 8, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Clinical Trial Planning Grants in Type 1 Diabetes (R34)
RFA-DK-11-010
Posted Date: May 2, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 15, 2012
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 16, 2012
Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists (K12)
RFA-DK-11-006
Posted Date: February 28, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 28, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 28, 2011
Application Receipt Date: April 28, 2011, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Feasibility Studies for Clinical Trials in Type 1 Diabetes (R03)
RFA-DK-11-007
Posted Date: February 4, 2011
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 4, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 8, 2011
Application Receipt Date: April 4, 2011, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
Type 1 Diabetes Impact Award (DP3)
RFA-DK-10-012
Posted Date: September 16, 2010
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 11, 2011
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 11, 2011
Application Receipt Date: March 11, 2011, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization
2010
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Towards an Artificial Pancreas [(SBIR) (R43/R44)]
RFA-DK-10-008
Posted Date: May 19, 2010
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 29, 2010
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 1, 2010
Application Receipt Date: November 29, 2010
Animal Models of Diabetic Complications Consortium (AMDCC) Pilot and Feasibility Opportunities
Application Receipt Date: May 3, 2010
2009
Innovative Patient Outreach Programs and Ocular Screening Technologies to Improve Detection of Diabetic Retinopathy (SBIR [R43/R44])
RFA-EY-09-001
Posted Date: December 9, 2008
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 23, 2009
Application Receipt Date: March 23, 2009; December 23, 2009
Beta Cell Biology Consortium (U01)
RFA-DK-09-011
Posted Date: August 14, 2009
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 26, 2009
Application Receipt Date: November 23, 2009
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Towards an Artificial Pancreas (SBIR) [R43/R44])
RFA-DK-09-001
Posted Date: December 10, 2008
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 15, 2009
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2009
Application Receipt Date: April 15, 2009
Fine Mapping and Function of Genes for Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
RFA-DK-08-006
Posted Date: October 16, 2008
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 27, 2009
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 27, 2009
Application Receipt Date: March 30, 2009
Limited Competition: Continuation of the Clinical Islet Transplantation (CIT) Consortium (U01)
RFA-DK-09-501
Posted Date: January 13, 2009
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2009
Closed Loop Technologies: Clinical and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (R01)
RFA-DK-08-012
Posted Date: November 28, 2008
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 19, 2009
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 2009
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2009
Closed Loop Technologies: Pilot and Exploratory Clinical and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (R21)
RFA-DK-08-013
Posted Date: November 28, 2008
Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 19, 2009
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 2009
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2009
Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet: Clinical Centers (U01)
RFA-DK-08-011
Posted Date: December 24, 2008
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 10, 2009
Application Receipt Date: March 10, 2009
Seeding Collaborative Research in Beta Cell Biology (SCRBCB) Program
This program will provide research support for a limited time (18 months) to enable eligible investigative teams to explore the feasibility of concepts related to the mission of the Beta Cell Biology Consortium. Specific details can be found on the BCBC website at www.betacell.org/seeding/. Research areas open to support through the SCRBCB program are:
- Generation of humanized mouse models for the assessment and enhancement of human islet regenerative capacity.
- Production and use of T1D-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).
- Transdifferentiation or reprogramming of a differentiated cell type into a pancreatic beta-cell.
- Generation of engineered pancreatic islet-like structures for engraftment.
- Non-invasive technology for imaging of beta-cell mass in vivo.
Request for Proposals: Islet Cell Distribution Coordinating Center
NIH-NIDDK-08-099-SB
Application Receipt Date: 3:00 EST on February 11, 2009
2008
Beta Cell Biology Consortium 2008 Pilot and Feasibility Program
This Pilot and Feasibility Program will provide research support for a limited time (1-2 years) to enable eligible investigators to explore the feasibility of concepts related to the mission of the Beta Cell Biology Consortium (BCBC). Areas of research particularly relevant to the current effort of the consortium include, but are not limited to:
- production of human beta-cells for cell replacement strategies
- beta-cell regeneration and regulation of beta-cell mass
- small molecules or secreted factors controlling beta-cell fate or beta-cell regeneration, or
- non-invasive imaging of beta-cell mass in vivo
Type 1 Diabetes Pathfinder Award (DP2)
RFA-DK-08-001
Posted Date: November 26, 2007
Open Date (Earlierst Submission Date): March 10, 2008
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 13, 2008
Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2008
2007
Limited Competition: The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Youth (TEDDY) study (U01)
RFA-DK-07-500
Posted Date: June 21, 2007
Letter of Intent Due Date: July 27, 2007
Application Receipt Date: August 29, 2007
2006
High-Density Genotyping of Diabetes and Diabetic Complications Sample Collections (R01)
RFA-DK-06-005
Posted Date: December 28, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2006
Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2006
Biomarker Development for Diabetic Complications (R21)
RFA-DK-06-004
Posted Date: April 19, 2006
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 13, 2006
Application Receipt Date: December 12, 2006
Cooperative Multicenter Diabetes Research Network for Hypoglycemia Prevention (U10)
RFA-HD-06-020
Posted Date: October 10, 2006
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 23, 2006
Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2006
Non-Human Primate Islet/Kidney Transplantation Tolerance (U01, U19)
RFA-AI-06-018
Posted Date: May 10, 2006
Letter of Intent Due Date: August 22, 2006
Application Receipt Date: September 22, 2006
Biomarkers of Autoimmunity in Type 1 Diabetes (R21)
RFA-DK-06-002
Posted Date: December 28, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2006
Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2006
Toward Imaging the Pancreatic Beta Cell in People (R01)
RFA-DK-06-003
Posted Date: December 13, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2006
Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2006
2005
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and its Complications (SBIR [R43/R44])
RFA-DK-05-016
Posted Date: October 18, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2006
Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2006
Small Business Technology Transfer to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and its Complications (STTR [R41/R42])
RFA-DK-05-015
Posted Date: October 18, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2006
Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2006
Human Pancreatic Islet Cell Resources (ICRs)
RFA-RR-05-003
Posted Date: July 18, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: December 6, 2005
Application Receipt Date: January 6, 2006
Animal Models of Diabetic Complications Consortium
RFA-DK-05-011
Posted Date: August 17, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 21, 2005
Application Receipt Date: November 18, 2005
Mouse Metabolic Phenotyping Centers Consortium
RFA-DK-05-008
Posted Date: June 8, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 14, 2005
Application Receipt Date: November 16, 2005
Administrative Supplements for a Drug Screening Program for Diabetic Complications
NOT-DK-05-017
Posted Date: August 17, 2005
Request Receipt Date: December 1, 2005
Cooperative Study Group for Autoimmune Disease Prevention
RFA-AI-05-026
Posted Date: May 12, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: September 12, 2005
Application Receipt Date: October 12, 2005
Incidence, Natural History, and Quality of Life of Diabetes in Youth
RFA-DP-05-069
Posted Date: May 11, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 25, 2005
Application Receipt Date: June 24, 2005
Beta Cell Regeneration for Diabetes Therapy
RFA-DK-05-007
Posted Date: March 1, 2005
Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2005
Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2005
Preclinical Study of Efficacy in Animal Models of Diabetic Complications
NIH-NIDDK-O5-04
NOT-DK-05-008
Preclinical Study of Efficacy in Animal Models of Type 1 Diabetes
NIH-NIDDK-O5-05
NOT-DK-05-009
2004
Collaborative Studies on Angiogenesis and Diabetic Complications
RFA-DK-04-022 (also see NOT-DK-05-003).
Posted Date: November 3, 2004
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 17, 2005
Application Receipt Date: March 17, 2005
Immunobiology of Xenotransplantation
RFA-AI-04-042 (also see NOT-AI-04-054)
Posted Date: August 6, 2004
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 22, 2004
Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2004
Beta Cell Biology Consortium (U19)
RFA-DK-04-017 (also see NOT-DK-04-016)
Posted Date: June 21, 2004
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 19, 2004
Application Receipt Date: November 19, 2004
Beta Cell Biology Consortium (U01)
RFA-DK-04-018 (also see NOT-DK-04-016)
Posted Date: June 21, 2004
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 19, 2004
Application Receipt Date: November 19, 2004
Cooperative Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortia: Data Coordinating Center
RFA-DK-04-004
Posted Date: December 5, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2004
Application Receipt Date: April 13, 2004
Cooperative Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortia: Clinical Centers
RFA-DK-04-005
Posted Date: December 5, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2004
Application Receipt Date: April 13, 2004
Progression of Cardiovascular Disease in Type 1 Diabetes
RFA-HL-04-013
Posted Date: December 4, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 24, 2004
Application Receipt Date: March 24, 2004
2003
Bench to Bedside Research on Type 1 Diabetes and Its Complications
RFA-DK-03-019
Posted Date: August 14, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 20, 2004
Application Receipt Date: February 20, 2004
Bench to Bedside Research on Type 1 Diabetes and its Complications
RFA-DK-03-001
Posted Date: August 30, 2002
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 29, 2003
Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2003
Hypoglycemia in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes
RFA-DK-03-017
Posted Date: August 14, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 20, 2004
Application Receipt Date: February 20, 2004
Innovative Partnerships in Type 1 Diabetes Research
RFA-DK-03-015
Posted Date: June 26, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 16, 2003
Application Receipt Date: November 13, 2003
Pilot and Feasibility Program in Human Islet Biology
RFA-DK-03-021
Posted Date: July 14, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2003 and June 20, 2004
Application Receipt Date: November 20, 2003 and July 20, 2004
Proteomics and Metabolomics in Type 1 Diabetes and Its Complications
RFA-DK-03-024
Posted Date: October 24, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 18, 2004
Application Receipt Date: March 18, 2004
Seeding Collaborative Research in Beta Cell Biology (SCRBCB)
Posted Date: May 29, 2003
Application Receipt Date: October 1, 2003
Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) RFA in Type 1 Diabetes and Its Complications
RFA-DK-03-020
Posted Date: August 28, 2003
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2004
Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2004
2002
Bench to Bedside Research on Type 1 Diabetes and its Complications
RFA-DK-02-022
Posted Date: October 11, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2002
Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2002
Comprehensive Programs in Beta Cell Biology
RFA-DK-02-014
Posted Date: August 14, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 13, 2002
Application Receipt Date: March 13, 2002
Bioinformatics Integration Support Contract
RFP-NIH-NIAID-DAIT-02-16
Posted Date: November 27, 2001
Application Receipt Date: February 15, 2002
Consortium for Identification of Environmental Triggers of Type 1 Diabetes
RFA-DK-02-029
Posted Date: January 22, 2002
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 5, 2002
Application Receipt Date: April 15, 2002
Data and Biosample Repository
NOT-DK-02-004
Effects of Hypoglycemia on Neuronal and Glial Cell Function
RFA-NS-02-008
Posted Date: August 7, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2002
Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2002
Feasibility Projects to test Strategies for Preventing or Slowing the Progression of Diabetic Nephropathy
RFA-DK-02-025
Posted Date: September 17, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2002
Application Receipt Date: February 14, 2002
Gene Transfer Approaches to Enhance Islet Transplantation
RFA-DK-02-020
Posted Date: September 20, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: November 15, 2001
Application Receipt Date: December 12, 2001
Imaging Early Markers of Diabetic Microvascular Complications in Peripheral Tissue
RFA-DK-02-001
Posted Date: November 26, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2002
Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2002
Imaging Pancreatic Beta Cell Mass, Function, Engraftment or Inflammation
RFA-DK-02-002
Posted Date: August 1, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2002
Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2002
Innovative Partnerships in Type 1 Diabetes Research
RFA-DK-02-023
Posted Date: October 2, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2002
Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2002
Sensor Development and Validation
RFA-EB-02-002
Posted Date: February 25, 2002
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 29, 2002
Application Receipt Date: April 24, 2002
Surrogate Endpoints for Diabetic Microvascular Complications
RFA-DK-02-016
Posted Date: August 30, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2002
Application Receipt Date: February 14, 2002
Training Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists
RFA-DK-02-024
Posted Date: October 18, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2002
Application Receipt Date: March 26, 2002
2001
Beta Cell Biology Consortium
RFA-DK-01-014
Posted Date: October 11, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2001
Application Receipt Date: April 17, 2001
Cooperative Multicenter Research Network to Test Glucose Sensors in Children With Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
RFA-HD-01-009
Posted Date: February 22, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 27, 2001
Application Receipt Date: May 11, 2001
Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trials Network
RFA-EY-01-001
Posted Date: June 7, 2001
Application Receipt Date: October 26, 2001
Gene Therapy Approaches for Diabetes and Its Complications
RFA-DK-01-006
Posted Date: August 30, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 16, 2000
Application Receipt Date: November 16, 2000
Human Pancreatic Islet Cell Resources (ICRs)
RFA-RR-01-002
Posted Date: January 3, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 8, 2001
Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2001
Mouse Models of Diabetic Complications Consortium
RFA-DK-01-009
Posted Date: October 31, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2001
Application Receipt Date: March 28, 2001
Non-Mouse Models of Diabetes Complications in Cardiovascular and Microvascular Diseases
RFA-HL-01-010
Posted Date: November 20, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2001
Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2001
Non-Human Primate Immune Tolerance Cooperative Study Group
RFA-AI-01-006
Posted Date: January 25, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: June 11, 2001
Application Receipt Date: July 17, 2001
Oral Microbiology/Immunology of Type 1 Diabetes
RFA-DE-01-001
Posted Date: January 30, 2001
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 12, 2001
Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2001
Type 1 Diabetes Trialnet: Core Support Facilities
RFA-DK-01-004
Posted Date: October 5, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2001
Application Receipt Date: March 29, 2001
Understanding Hypoglycemia Unawareness in Patients with Diabetes
Posted Date: July 27, 2001
RFA-DK-01-031
Letter of Intent Due Date: October 14, 2001
Application Receipt Date: November 21, 2001
2000
Cooperative Study Group for Autoimmune Disease Prevention
RFA-AI-00-016
Posted Date: September 7, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: December 15, 2000
Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2001
Innovative Grants on Immune Tolerance
RFA-AI-00-006
Posted Date: February 9, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: August 1, 2000
Application Receipt Date: September 14, 2000
New Strategies for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
RFA-DK-00-001
Posted Date: September 30, 1999
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2000
Application Receipt Date: April 14, 2000
Neurobiology of Diabetic Complications
RFA-NS-00-002
Posted Date: January 13, 2000
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 24, 2000
Application Receipt Date: April 25, 2000
1999
Collaborative Network for Clinical Research on Immune Tolerance
RFP-NIH-NIAID-DAIT-99-30
Posted Date: January 15, 1999
Application Receipt Date: May 14, 1999
Functional Genomics of the Developing Endocrine Pancreas
RFA-DK-99-007
Posted Date: December 4, 1998
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 10, 1999
Application Receipt Date: March 10, 1999
Neurological Complications of Diabetes
RFA-NS-99-005
Posted Date: December 22, 1998
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 1999
Application Receipt Date: April 27, 1999
Pilot Studies for New Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes and its Complications
RFA-DK-99-013
Posted Date: January 8, 1999
Letter of Intent Due Date: March 1, 1999
Application Receipt Date: March 30, 1999
1998
Cellular and Molecular Approaches to Achieving Euglycemia
RFA-DK-98-007
Posted Date: November 21, 1997
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998
Glucose Sensors in the Treatment of Diabetes
RFA-DK-98-008
Posted Date: November 21, 1997
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998
Immunopathogenesis of Type 1 Diabetes
RFA-DK-98-010
Posted Date: November 21, 1997
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998
Pathogenesis and Therapy of Complications of Diabetes
RFA-DK-98-009
Posted Date: November 21, 1997
Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998
Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998