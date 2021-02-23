Special Diabetes Program: Funding Opportunities Archive

These funding opportunities are closed. They are supported in whole or in part by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research. For information on the scientific accomplishments resulting from these opportunities, please see Reports and Planning.

View current research funding opportunities supported by the Special Diabetes Program.

2020

Limited Competition for Continuation of the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-20-509

Posted Date: September 22, 2020

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 9, 2021

Application Receipt Date: February 9, 2021 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Continuation of the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) for Type 1 Diabetes (HPAP-T1D) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-20-016

Posted Date: July 2, 2020

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 10, 2020

Application Receipt Date: November 10, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Continued Follow-up of Subjects and Initiation of a Second Case-control Cohort in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in The Young Study (TEDDY) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed

Posted Date: May 15, 2020

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): July 13, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: July 13, 2020

Application Receipt Date: August 13, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization



Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-19-029

Posted Date: January 2, 2020

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 7, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 7, 2020

Application Receipt Date: April 7, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

New Investigator Gateway Awards for Collaborative T1D Research (R03 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-19-026

Posted Date: January 2, 2020

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 25, 2020

Application Receipt Date: October 3, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Discovery of Early Type 1 Diabetes Disease Processes in the Human Pancreas [HIRN Consortium on Beta Cell Death and Survival (CBDS)] (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-19-024

Posted Date: January 2, 2020

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 1, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 1, 2020

Application Receipt Date: April 1, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Populations Challenging to Manage Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

Treating Diabetes Distress to Improve Glycemic Outcomes in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-19-021

Posted Date: January 2, 2020

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 26, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2020

Application Receipt Date: March 26, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Development and Testing of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-19-028

Posted Date: December 10, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 9, 2020

Application Receipt Date: November 3, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium-Clinical Centers (T1DAPC-CCs) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-19-022

Posted Date: December 9, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 13, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 13, 2020

Application Receipt Date: March 13, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium-Data Coordinating Center (T1DAPC-DCC) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-19-023

Posted Date: December 9, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 13, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 13, 2020

Application Receipt Date: March 13, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Technologies for Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-19-027

Posted Date: December 3, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 9, 2020

Application Receipt Date: November 3, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Mechanisms Underlying the Contribution of Type 1 Diabetes Disease-associated Variants (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-19-020

Posted Date: November 6, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 26, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2020

Application Receipt Date: March 26, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Competitive Supplement to the Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-19-506

Posted Date: November 14, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2020

Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition for the Closeout of the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Cohort Study (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-19-507

Posted Date: November 8, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2020

Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2020 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

2019

Limited Competition: Follow-up on Subjects, Integrative Data Analysis and Measurement of Viral Antibodies in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-512

Posted Date: March 25, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 3, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 3, 2019

Application Receipt Date: June 3, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization



Establishing a Cohort to Clarify Risk and Protective Factors for Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) - Planning Cooperative Agreements (U34 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-007

Posted Date: January 23, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 11, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 11, 2019

Application Receipt Date: April 11, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Data Coordinating Center for the Advanced Clinical Trials Consortium to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-026

Posted Date: January 28, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2019

Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Advanced Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Type 1 Diabetes (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-18-025

Posted Date: January 28, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2019

Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R33/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-023

Posted Date: January 17, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2019

Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-18-509

Posted Date: January 10, 2019

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2019

Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (HIRN-CMAI) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-013

Posted Date: December 17, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 26, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 26, 2019

Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Support for Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Open and Closed-Loop Automated Technologies for Better Type 1 Diabetes Therapy and Monitoring (SBIR) (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-022

Posted Date: November 26, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2019

Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (HIRN-CTAR) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-014

Posted Date: October 31, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 26, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 26, 2019

Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-015

Posted Date: October 11, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 26, 2019

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 26, 2019

Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2019 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

2018

Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (HIRN-CHIB) (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-011

Posted Date: August 10, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 11, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 11, 2018

Application Receipt Date: December 11, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Islet Research Enhancement Center for the Human Islet Research Network (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-012

Posted Date: July 25, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 8, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 8, 2018

Application Receipt Date: November 8, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Understanding Skeletal Effects of Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-002

Posted Date: May 8, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): Novmeber 6, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application date

Application Receipt Date: December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Mechanisms Underlying the Contribution of Type 1 Diabetes Disease-associated Variants (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-18-005

Posted Date: April 3, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 6, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 6, 2018

Application Receipt Date: December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Impact of the Use of Glucose Monitoring and Control Technologies on Health Outcomes and Quality of Life in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-17-024

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Clinical, Behavioral and Physiological Research Testing Current and Novel Closed Loop Systems (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-17-023

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

The Characterization and Discovery of Novel Autoantigens and Epitopes in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-17-031

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Elucidating the Effect of Glycemic Excursions on Patient Well-being and Cognitive Status in People with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-18-003

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-18-004

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Development and Integration of Novel Components for Open and Closed Loop Hormone Replacement Platforms for T1D Therapy (R01- Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-17-025

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Discovery of Early Type 1 Diabetes Disease Biomarkers in the Human Pancreas [HIRN Consortium on Beta Cell Death and Survival (CBDS)] (U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-17-021

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

High-Resolution Exploration of the Human Islet Tissue Environment [HIRN Human Pancreas Analysis Consortium (HPAC)] (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-17-022

Posted Date: February 15, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Treating Diabetes Distress to Improve Glycemic Outcomes in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-17-028

Posted Date: February 14, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Incorporating Patient-Reported Outcomes into Clinical Care for Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-17-027

Posted Date: February 14, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Endocrinologists (K12 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-17-026

Posted Date: February 14, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 and December 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Funding for Collaborative Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes: Living Biobank (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

RFA-DK-17-032

Posted Date: February 14, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Immune System Engineering for Targeted Tolerance in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-17-020

Posted Date: February 14, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 10, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Application Receipt Date: May 10, 2018 and November 6, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Mass Spectrometric Assays for the Reliable and Reproducible Detection of Proteins/Peptides of Importance in Type 1 Diabetes Research (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-17-019

Posted Date: February 14, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 10, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 10, 2018

Application Receipt Date: July 10, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Clinical Centers for The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) Study (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-17-511

Posted Date: February 8, 2018

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 26, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 26, 2018

Application Receipt Date: April 26, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R43/44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-17-030

Posted Date: December 21, 2017

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2018

Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Support for Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Open and Closed-Loop Automated Technologies for Better Type 1 Diabetes Therapy and Monitoring (SBIR) (R43/R44- Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-17-029

Posted Date: December 21, 2017

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 21, 2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 21, 2018

Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2018 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

2017

Limited Competition: Follow-up on Subjects and Immunological Assessments in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (UC4)

RFA-DK-17-508

Posted Date: April 26, 2017

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 14, 2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 14, 2017

Application Receipt Date: July 14, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (UC4)

RFA-DK-17-507

Posted Date: April 21, 2017

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): June 14, 2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 14, 2017

Application Receipt Date: July 14, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Follow-up on Subjects and Immunological Assessments in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (UC4)

RFA-DK-16-504

Posted Date: December 15, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 15, 2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2017

Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Competitive Collaborative Projects for Human Islet Biology (UC4)

RFA-DK-17-004

Posted Date: December 14, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 23, 2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 23, 2017

Application Receipt Date: March 23, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Therapeutic Targeting of The Human Islet Environment (UC4)

RFA-DK-17-003

Posted Date: December 14, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 22, 2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 22, 2017

Application Receipt Date: March 22, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (UC4)

RFA-DK-16-505

Posted Date: December 5, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 14, 2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2017

Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Continuation of the Preventing Early Renal Loss in Diabetes (PERL) Study (UC4)

RFA-DK-16-506

Posted Date: December 1, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2017

Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2017 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

2016

Neurocognitive Effects of Glycemic Dysregulation in Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-16-007

Posted Date: June 15, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 14, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 14, 2016

Application Receipt Date: November 14, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition for the Continuation of The Collaborative Islet Transplantation Registry (UC4)

RFA-DK-16-503

Posted Date: June 14, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 21, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 21, 2016

Application Receipt Date: November 21, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Standardization of C-peptide and HbA1c Measurements Program (UC4)

RFA-DK-16-011

Posted Date: May 23, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 22, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 22, 2016

Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Islet Distribution Coordinating Center (UC4)

RFA-DK-16-023

Posted Date: March 31, 2016

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 22, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 22, 2016

Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Study to Assess the Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes in Young Adults (U18)

RFA-DP-16-005

Posted Date: December 18, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): December 18, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 22, 2016

Application Receipt Date: February 23, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Improving Diabetes Management in Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-16-003

Posted Date: December 8, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 22, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2016

Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Understanding Barriers and Facilitators to Type 1 Diabetes Management in Adults (DP3)

RFA-DK-16-002

Posted Date: December 8, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 22, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2016

Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Improving Diabetes Management in Pre-teens, Adolescents and/or Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-16-001

Posted Date: December 8, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 22, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2016

Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Development of New Technologies and Bioengineering Solutions for the Advancement of Cell Replacement Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes (R43/R44)

RFA-DK-16-004

Posted Date: November 19, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 28, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 28, 2016

Application Receipt Date: June 28, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Pancreas Procurement and Analysis Program (HPPAP) (UC4)

RFA-DK-15-027

Posted Date: October 29, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016

Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Research Using Biosamples and Subjects from Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies--Complications (DP3)

RFA-DK-15-019

Posted Date: October 8, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016

Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Understanding How Epigenetics and Infections Impact Autoimmunity and Diabetes in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young Study (TEDDY) (UC4)

RFA-DK-15-506

Posted Date: October 2, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016

Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Impact of the Use of Glucose Monitoring and Control Technologies on Health Outcomes and Quality of Life in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-15-028

Posted Date: September 24, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2016

Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Clinical, Behavioral and Physiological Research Testing Current and Novel Closed Loop Systems (DP3)

RFA-DK-16-009

Posted Date: September 18, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): May 28, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 28, 2016

Application Receipt Date: June 28, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Advanced Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Type 1 Diabetes (UC4)

RFA-DK-16-008

Posted Date: September 2, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 9, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 9, 2016

Application Receipt Date: March 9, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Type 1 Diabetes Pathfinder Award (DP2)

RFA-DK-15-030

Posted Date: July 29, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 17, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2016

Application Receipt Date: February 17, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Mechanisms Underlying the Contribution of Type 1 Diabetes Risk-Associated Variants (DP3)

RFA-DK-15-025

Posted Date: July 7, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 17, 2016

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2016

Application Receipt Date: February 17, 2016 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

2015

Understanding the Pathogenesis and Etiology of Type 1 Diabetes Using Biosamples and Subjects from Clinical Studies (DP3)

RFA-DK-15-018

Posted Date: August 4, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 12, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 12, 2015

Application Receipt Date: November 12, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Methods and Technologies for Assessment of Risk and for Early Diagnosis and Prognosis of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (R43/R44)

RFA-DK-15-024

Posted Date: July 28, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 18, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 18, 2015

Application Receipt Date: November 18, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New or Improved Closed Loop Automated Technologies for Diabetes Therapy and Monitoring (R43/R44)

RFA-DK-15-022

Posted Date: July 24, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 18, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 18, 2015

Application Receipt Date: November 18, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists (K12)

RFA-DK-15-006

Posted Date: April 21, 2015

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 2, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 2, 2015

Application Receipt Date: December 3, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition for the Continuation of the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Cohort Study (UC4)

RFA-DK-14-508

Posted Date: September 30, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 10, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 10, 2015

Application Receipt Date: March 10, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Consortium on Beta-cell Death and Survival (HIRN-CBDS) (UC4)

RFA-DK-14-021

Posted Date: August 27, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 3, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 3, 2015

Application Receipt Date: March 3, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Type 1 Diabetes Complications IMPACT Award (DP3)

RFA-DK-14-017

Posted Date: August 26, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 19, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 2015

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Advanced Clinical Trials to Test Artificial Pancreas Device Systems in Type 1 Diabetes (UC4)

RFA-DK-14-024

Posted Date: June 21, 2014 Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 15, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 15, 2015

Application Receipt Date: April 15, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Improving Diabetes Management in Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-14-022

Posted Date: June 19, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 18, 2015

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 18, 2015

Application Receipt Date: March 18, 2015 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

2014

Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (UC4)

RFA-DK-14-507

Posted Date: August 20, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 3, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 3, 2014

Application Receipt Date: December 3, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Centers (U01)

RFA-DK-14-016

Posted Date: August 15, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 3, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 3, 2014

Application Receipt Date: December 3, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Limited Competition: Data Coordinating Center for The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) Study (UC4)

RFA-DK-14-505

Posted Date: June 25, 2014 Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 2, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 2, 2014

Application Receipt Date: December 2, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Research Using Subjects From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (Living Biobank) (DP3)

PAR-14-258

Posted Date: June 11, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 20, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2014

Application Receipt Date: November 20, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Research Using Biosamples from Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)

PAR-14-257

Posted Date: June 10, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 20, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2014

Application Receipt Date: November 20, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Development and Integration of Novel Components for an Automated Artificial Pancreas System (DP3)

RFA-DK-14-015

Posted Date: May 14, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 24, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 24, 2014

Application Receipt Date: November 24, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Clinical, Physiological and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (DP3)

RFA-DK-14-014

Posted Date: May 14, 2014 Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 24, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 24, 2014

Application Receipt Date: November 24, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) to Develop New Diagnostic, Monitoring and Therapeutics Technologies for the Complications of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) [STTR (R41/R42]

PA-14-059

Posted Date: January 3, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 5, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable

Expiration Date: January 8, 2017

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Diagnostic, Monitoring and Therapeutics Technologies for the Complications of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) [STTR (R43/R44]

PA-14-058

Posted Date: January 3, 2014

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 5, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable

Expiration Date: January 8, 2017

Research Using Biosamples from Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)

PAR-14-065

Posted Date: January 7, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2014

Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Research Using Subjects From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (Living Biobank) (DP3)

PAR-14-064

Posted Date: January 7, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 10, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 10, 2014

Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D): Towards an Artificial Pancreas (SBIR) (R43/R44)

RFA-DK-13-028

Posted Date: December 4, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 14, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2014

Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Biomarkers for Diabetes Complications - Non-Invasive Measures in the Eye (DP3)

RFA-DK-13-027

Posted Date: November 6, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 7, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 7, 2014

Application Receipt Date: April 7, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Coordinating Center (U01)

RFA-DK-13-013

Posted Date: September 26, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Human Islet Research Network Bioinformatics Center (HIRN-BC) (U01)

RFA-DK-13-014

Posted Date: September 26, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (HIRN-CTAR) (UC4)

RFA-DK-13-015

Posted Date: September 26, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (HIRN-CHIB) (UC4)

RFA-DK-13-016 Posted Date: September 26, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Consortium on Modeling Autoimmune Interactions (HIRN-CMAI) (UC4)

RFA-DK-13-017

Posted Date: September 26, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Consortium on Beta-cell Death and Survival (HIRN-CBDS) (UC4)

RFA-DK-13-018

Posted Date: September 26, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 27, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 27, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 27, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Harvesting the Neuroimaging Cornucopia for Pancreatic Islet Imaging Reagents for Diabetes Research (DP3)

RFA-DK-13-024

Posted Date: September 13, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 20, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 20, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 20, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Improving Diabetes Management in Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-13-022

Posted Date: August 9, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Understanding Barriers and Facilitators to Type 1 Diabetes Management in Adults (DP3)

RFA-DK-13-023

Posted Date: August 9, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 19, 2014

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2014

Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2014 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

2013

Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Network Hub (U01)

RFA-DK-13-009

Posted Date: June 18, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 27, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 27, 2013

Application Receipt Date: November 27, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Clinical Centers (U01)

RFA-DK-13-010

Posted Date: June 18, 2013

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 27, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 27, 2013

Application Receipt Date: November 27, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Bioengineering Interdisciplinary Training for Diabetes Research (T32)

PAR-13-047

Posted Date: December 17, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 7, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Dates February 7, 2013 and October 26, 2013

Application Receipt Date: March 7, 2013 and November 26, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Clinical, Physiological and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (DP3)

RFA-DK-12-020

Posted Date: December 12, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 28, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2013

Application Receipt Date: March 28, 2013 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Diabetes Impact Award-Closed Loop Technologies: Development and Integration of Novel Components for an Automated Artificial Pancreas System (DP3)

RFA-DK-12-021

Posted Date: December 12, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 28, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2013

Application Receipt Date: March 28, 2013 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Research Using Subjects From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (Living Biobank) (DP3)

PAR-13-028

Posted Date: November 27, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 2, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 2, 2013

Application Receipt Date: April 2, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Research Using Biosamples From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)

PAR-13-013

Posted Date: October 30, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 2, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 2, 2013

Application Receipt Date: April 2, 2013, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Towards an Artifical Pancreas [SBIR (R43/R44)]

RFA-DK-13-001

Posted Date: December 17, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 6, 2013

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 6, 2013

Application Receipt Date: March 6, 2013 by 5:00PM local time of applicant organization

Collaborative Network for Clinical Research on Immune Tolerance (UM1)

RFA-AI-12-043

Posted Date: November 5, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 7, 2013

Application Receipt Date: March 7, 2013

2012

Research Using Biosamples From Selected Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (DP3)

PAR-11-350

Posted Date: September 28, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 7, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 7, 2011; May 7, 2012

Application Receipt Date: December 7, 2011 and June 7, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Research Using Subjects From The Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Natural History Study (Living Biobank) (DP3)

PAR-11-349

Posted Date: September 27, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 7, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 7, 2011; May 7, 2012

Application Receipt Date: December 7, 2011 and June 7, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Bioengineering Interdisciplinary Training and Education for Type I Diabetes Research (T90/R90)

RFA-DK-11-023

Posted Date: November 16, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 14, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2012

Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

The Human Islet Distribution Coordinating Center (UC4)

RFA-DK-12-001

Posted Date: March 7, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 16, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 16, 2012

Application Receipt Date: May 16, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

The Collaborative Islet Transplantation Registry (UC4)

RFA-DK-12-002

Posted Date: March 2, 2012

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): April 16, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: April 16, 2012

Application Receipt Date: May 16, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Diabetic Complications Consortium Pilot & Feasibility Proposals

Application Receipt Date: May 17, 2012

2011

Type 1 Diabetes Mouse Resource (UC4)

RFA-DK-11-031

Posted Date: October 24, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 15, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2012

Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2012, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Diabetes Research Training for Behavioral Scientists (T32)

RFA-DK-11-027

Posted Date: November 1, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2012

Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Behavioral Scientists (K12)

RFA-DK-11-028

Posted Date: November 1, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2012

Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Improving Adherence in Pre-teens, Adolescents and Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-11-029

Posted Date: November 1, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 2, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 2, 2012

Application Receipt Date: March 2, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Function of Type 1 Diabetes Genes (DP3)

RFA-DK-11-019

Posted Date: October 3, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): January 29, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 1, 2012

Application Receipt Date: February 29, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Methods and Technologies able to Identify Individuals at Risk of Developing Type 1 Diabetes [T1D] (R43)

RFA-DK-11-024

Posted Date: September 21, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 22, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 22, 2011

Application Receipt Date: December 22, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Nonhuman Primate Islet/Kidney Transplantation Tolerance (U01)

RFA-AI-11-039

Posted Date: August 17, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): November 14, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 14, 2011

Application Receipt Date: December 14, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Nonhuman Primate Islet/Kidney Transplantation Tolerance (U19)

RFA-AI-11-040

Posted Date: August 17, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 14, 2011

Application Receipt Date: December 14, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Towards an Artificial Pancreas [(SBIR) (R43/R44)]

RFA-DK-11-018

Posted Date: September 20, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 23, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 26, 2011

Application Receipt Date: November 23, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Standardization of C-Peptide and HbA1C (UC4)

RFA-DK-11-020

Posted Date: August 9, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 20, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2011

Application Receipt Date: November 17, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Cooperative Study Group for Autoimmune Disease Prevention (U01)

RFA-AI-11-034

Posted Date: June 17, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): September 7, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 7, 2011

Application Receipt Date: November 8, 2011 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Clinical Trial Planning Grants in Type 1 Diabetes (R34)

RFA-DK-11-010

Posted Date: May 2, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 15, 2012

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 16, 2012

Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2012 by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists (K12)

RFA-DK-11-006

Posted Date: February 28, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 28, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 28, 2011

Application Receipt Date: April 28, 2011, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Feasibility Studies for Clinical Trials in Type 1 Diabetes (R03)

RFA-DK-11-007

Posted Date: February 4, 2011

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 4, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 8, 2011

Application Receipt Date: April 4, 2011, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Type 1 Diabetes Impact Award (DP3)

RFA-DK-10-012

Posted Date: September 16, 2010

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 11, 2011

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 11, 2011

Application Receipt Date: March 11, 2011, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

2010

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Towards an Artificial Pancreas [(SBIR) (R43/R44)]

RFA-DK-10-008

Posted Date: May 19, 2010

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): October 29, 2010

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 1, 2010

Application Receipt Date: November 29, 2010

Animal Models of Diabetic Complications Consortium (AMDCC) Pilot and Feasibility Opportunities

Application Receipt Date: May 3, 2010

2009

Innovative Patient Outreach Programs and Ocular Screening Technologies to Improve Detection of Diabetic Retinopathy (SBIR [R43/R44])

RFA-EY-09-001

Posted Date: December 9, 2008

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 23, 2009

Application Receipt Date: March 23, 2009; December 23, 2009

Beta Cell Biology Consortium (U01)

RFA-DK-09-011

Posted Date: August 14, 2009

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 26, 2009

Application Receipt Date: November 23, 2009

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Towards an Artificial Pancreas (SBIR) [R43/R44])

RFA-DK-09-001

Posted Date: December 10, 2008

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): March 15, 2009

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2009

Application Receipt Date: April 15, 2009

Fine Mapping and Function of Genes for Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)

RFA-DK-08-006

Posted Date: October 16, 2008

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 27, 2009

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 27, 2009

Application Receipt Date: March 30, 2009

Limited Competition: Continuation of the Clinical Islet Transplantation (CIT) Consortium (U01)

RFA-DK-09-501

Posted Date: January 13, 2009

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2009

Closed Loop Technologies: Clinical and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (R01)

RFA-DK-08-012

Posted Date: November 28, 2008

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 19, 2009

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 2009

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2009

Closed Loop Technologies: Pilot and Exploratory Clinical and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (R21)

RFA-DK-08-013

Posted Date: November 28, 2008

Open Date (Earliest Submission Date): February 19, 2009

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 2009

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 2009

Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet: Clinical Centers (U01)

RFA-DK-08-011

Posted Date: December 24, 2008

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 10, 2009

Application Receipt Date: March 10, 2009

Seeding Collaborative Research in Beta Cell Biology (SCRBCB) Program

This program will provide research support for a limited time (18 months) to enable eligible investigative teams to explore the feasibility of concepts related to the mission of the Beta Cell Biology Consortium. Specific details can be found on the BCBC website at www.betacell.org/seeding/. Research areas open to support through the SCRBCB program are:

Generation of humanized mouse models for the assessment and enhancement of human islet regenerative capacity.

Production and use of T1D-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

Transdifferentiation or reprogramming of a differentiated cell type into a pancreatic beta-cell.

Generation of engineered pancreatic islet-like structures for engraftment.

Non-invasive technology for imaging of beta-cell mass in vivo.

Request for Proposals: Islet Cell Distribution Coordinating Center

NIH-NIDDK-08-099-SB

Application Receipt Date: 3:00 EST on February 11, 2009

2008

Beta Cell Biology Consortium 2008 Pilot and Feasibility Program

This Pilot and Feasibility Program will provide research support for a limited time (1-2 years) to enable eligible investigators to explore the feasibility of concepts related to the mission of the Beta Cell Biology Consortium (BCBC). Areas of research particularly relevant to the current effort of the consortium include, but are not limited to:

production of human beta-cells for cell replacement strategies

beta-cell regeneration and regulation of beta-cell mass

small molecules or secreted factors controlling beta-cell fate or beta-cell regeneration, or

non-invasive imaging of beta-cell mass in vivo

Type 1 Diabetes Pathfinder Award (DP2)

RFA-DK-08-001

Posted Date: November 26, 2007

Open Date (Earlierst Submission Date): March 10, 2008

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 13, 2008

Application Receipt Date: April 10, 2008

2007

Limited Competition: The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Youth (TEDDY) study (U01)

RFA-DK-07-500

Posted Date: June 21, 2007

Letter of Intent Due Date: July 27, 2007

Application Receipt Date: August 29, 2007

2006

High-Density Genotyping of Diabetes and Diabetic Complications Sample Collections (R01)

RFA-DK-06-005

Posted Date: December 28, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2006

Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2006

Biomarker Development for Diabetic Complications (R21)

RFA-DK-06-004

Posted Date: April 19, 2006

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 13, 2006

Application Receipt Date: December 12, 2006

Cooperative Multicenter Diabetes Research Network for Hypoglycemia Prevention (U10)

RFA-HD-06-020

Posted Date: October 10, 2006

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 23, 2006

Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2006

Non-Human Primate Islet/Kidney Transplantation Tolerance (U01, U19)

RFA-AI-06-018

Posted Date: May 10, 2006

Letter of Intent Due Date: August 22, 2006

Application Receipt Date: September 22, 2006

Biomarkers of Autoimmunity in Type 1 Diabetes (R21)

RFA-DK-06-002

Posted Date: December 28, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2006

Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2006

Toward Imaging the Pancreatic Beta Cell in People (R01)

RFA-DK-06-003

Posted Date: December 13, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2006

Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2006

2005

Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and its Complications (SBIR [R43/R44])

RFA-DK-05-016

Posted Date: October 18, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2006

Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2006

Small Business Technology Transfer to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and its Complications (STTR [R41/R42])

RFA-DK-05-015

Posted Date: October 18, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2006

Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2006

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell Resources (ICRs)

RFA-RR-05-003

Posted Date: July 18, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: December 6, 2005

Application Receipt Date: January 6, 2006

Animal Models of Diabetic Complications Consortium

RFA-DK-05-011

Posted Date: August 17, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 21, 2005

Application Receipt Date: November 18, 2005

Mouse Metabolic Phenotyping Centers Consortium

RFA-DK-05-008

Posted Date: June 8, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 14, 2005

Application Receipt Date: November 16, 2005

Administrative Supplements for a Drug Screening Program for Diabetic Complications

NOT-DK-05-017

Posted Date: August 17, 2005

Request Receipt Date: December 1, 2005

Cooperative Study Group for Autoimmune Disease Prevention

RFA-AI-05-026

Posted Date: May 12, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 12, 2005

Application Receipt Date: October 12, 2005

Incidence, Natural History, and Quality of Life of Diabetes in Youth

RFA-DP-05-069

Posted Date: May 11, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 25, 2005

Application Receipt Date: June 24, 2005

Beta Cell Regeneration for Diabetes Therapy

RFA-DK-05-007

Posted Date: March 1, 2005

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 22, 2005

Application Receipt Date: June 22, 2005

Preclinical Study of Efficacy in Animal Models of Diabetic Complications

NIH-NIDDK-O5-04

NOT-DK-05-008

Preclinical Study of Efficacy in Animal Models of Type 1 Diabetes

NIH-NIDDK-O5-05

NOT-DK-05-009

2004

Collaborative Studies on Angiogenesis and Diabetic Complications

RFA-DK-04-022 (also see NOT-DK-05-003).

Posted Date: November 3, 2004

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 17, 2005

Application Receipt Date: March 17, 2005

Immunobiology of Xenotransplantation

RFA-AI-04-042 (also see NOT-AI-04-054)

Posted Date: August 6, 2004

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 22, 2004

Application Receipt Date: November 22, 2004

Beta Cell Biology Consortium (U19)

RFA-DK-04-017 (also see NOT-DK-04-016)

Posted Date: June 21, 2004

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 19, 2004

Application Receipt Date: November 19, 2004

Beta Cell Biology Consortium (U01)

RFA-DK-04-018 (also see NOT-DK-04-016)

Posted Date: June 21, 2004

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 19, 2004

Application Receipt Date: November 19, 2004

Cooperative Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortia: Data Coordinating Center

RFA-DK-04-004

Posted Date: December 5, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2004

Application Receipt Date: April 13, 2004

Cooperative Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortia: Clinical Centers

RFA-DK-04-005

Posted Date: December 5, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2004

Application Receipt Date: April 13, 2004

Progression of Cardiovascular Disease in Type 1 Diabetes

RFA-HL-04-013

Posted Date: December 4, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 24, 2004

Application Receipt Date: March 24, 2004

2003

Bench to Bedside Research on Type 1 Diabetes and Its Complications

RFA-DK-03-019

Posted Date: August 14, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 20, 2004

Application Receipt Date: February 20, 2004

Bench to Bedside Research on Type 1 Diabetes and its Complications

RFA-DK-03-001

Posted Date: August 30, 2002

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 29, 2003

Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2003

Hypoglycemia in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

RFA-DK-03-017

Posted Date: August 14, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 20, 2004

Application Receipt Date: February 20, 2004

Innovative Partnerships in Type 1 Diabetes Research

RFA-DK-03-015

Posted Date: June 26, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 16, 2003

Application Receipt Date: November 13, 2003

Pilot and Feasibility Program in Human Islet Biology

RFA-DK-03-021

Posted Date: July 14, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 20, 2003 and June 20, 2004

Application Receipt Date: November 20, 2003 and July 20, 2004

Proteomics and Metabolomics in Type 1 Diabetes and Its Complications

RFA-DK-03-024

Posted Date: October 24, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 18, 2004

Application Receipt Date: March 18, 2004

Seeding Collaborative Research in Beta Cell Biology (SCRBCB)

Posted Date: May 29, 2003

Application Receipt Date: October 1, 2003

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) RFA in Type 1 Diabetes and Its Complications

RFA-DK-03-020

Posted Date: August 28, 2003

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 19, 2004

Application Receipt Date: February 19, 2004

2002

Bench to Bedside Research on Type 1 Diabetes and its Complications

RFA-DK-02-022

Posted Date: October 11, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2002

Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2002

Comprehensive Programs in Beta Cell Biology

RFA-DK-02-014

Posted Date: August 14, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 13, 2002

Application Receipt Date: March 13, 2002

Bioinformatics Integration Support Contract

RFP-NIH-NIAID-DAIT-02-16

Posted Date: November 27, 2001

Application Receipt Date: February 15, 2002

Consortium for Identification of Environmental Triggers of Type 1 Diabetes

RFA-DK-02-029

Posted Date: January 22, 2002

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 5, 2002

Application Receipt Date: April 15, 2002

Data and Biosample Repository

NOT-DK-02-004

Effects of Hypoglycemia on Neuronal and Glial Cell Function

RFA-NS-02-008

Posted Date: August 7, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2002

Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2002

Feasibility Projects to test Strategies for Preventing or Slowing the Progression of Diabetic Nephropathy

RFA-DK-02-025

Posted Date: September 17, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2002

Application Receipt Date: February 14, 2002

Gene Transfer Approaches to Enhance Islet Transplantation

RFA-DK-02-020

Posted Date: September 20, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 15, 2001

Application Receipt Date: December 12, 2001

Imaging Early Markers of Diabetic Microvascular Complications in Peripheral Tissue

RFA-DK-02-001

Posted Date: November 26, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2002

Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2002

Imaging Pancreatic Beta Cell Mass, Function, Engraftment or Inflammation

RFA-DK-02-002

Posted Date: August 1, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 15, 2002

Application Receipt Date: March 15, 2002

Innovative Partnerships in Type 1 Diabetes Research

RFA-DK-02-023

Posted Date: October 2, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 14, 2002

Application Receipt Date: March 14, 2002

Sensor Development and Validation

RFA-EB-02-002

Posted Date: February 25, 2002

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 29, 2002

Application Receipt Date: April 24, 2002

Surrogate Endpoints for Diabetic Microvascular Complications

RFA-DK-02-016

Posted Date: August 30, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 17, 2002

Application Receipt Date: February 14, 2002

Training Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists

RFA-DK-02-024

Posted Date: October 18, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2002

Application Receipt Date: March 26, 2002

2001

Beta Cell Biology Consortium

RFA-DK-01-014

Posted Date: October 11, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 2001

Application Receipt Date: April 17, 2001

Cooperative Multicenter Research Network to Test Glucose Sensors in Children With Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

RFA-HD-01-009

Posted Date: February 22, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 27, 2001

Application Receipt Date: May 11, 2001

Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trials Network

RFA-EY-01-001

Posted Date: June 7, 2001

Application Receipt Date: October 26, 2001

Gene Therapy Approaches for Diabetes and Its Complications

RFA-DK-01-006

Posted Date: August 30, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 16, 2000

Application Receipt Date: November 16, 2000

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell Resources (ICRs)

RFA-RR-01-002

Posted Date: January 3, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 8, 2001

Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2001

Mouse Models of Diabetic Complications Consortium

RFA-DK-01-009

Posted Date: October 31, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2001

Application Receipt Date: March 28, 2001

Non-Mouse Models of Diabetes Complications in Cardiovascular and Microvascular Diseases

RFA-HL-01-010

Posted Date: November 20, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 26, 2001

Application Receipt Date: March 21, 2001

Non-Human Primate Immune Tolerance Cooperative Study Group

RFA-AI-01-006

Posted Date: January 25, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: June 11, 2001

Application Receipt Date: July 17, 2001

Oral Microbiology/Immunology of Type 1 Diabetes

RFA-DE-01-001

Posted Date: January 30, 2001

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 12, 2001

Application Receipt Date: April 12, 2001

Type 1 Diabetes Trialnet: Core Support Facilities

RFA-DK-01-004

Posted Date: October 5, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 28, 2001

Application Receipt Date: March 29, 2001

Understanding Hypoglycemia Unawareness in Patients with Diabetes

Posted Date: July 27, 2001

RFA-DK-01-031

Letter of Intent Due Date: October 14, 2001

Application Receipt Date: November 21, 2001

2000

Cooperative Study Group for Autoimmune Disease Prevention

RFA-AI-00-016

Posted Date: September 7, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: December 15, 2000

Application Receipt Date: February 26, 2001

Innovative Grants on Immune Tolerance

RFA-AI-00-006

Posted Date: February 9, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: August 1, 2000

Application Receipt Date: September 14, 2000

New Strategies for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

RFA-DK-00-001

Posted Date: September 30, 1999

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 14, 2000

Application Receipt Date: April 14, 2000

Neurobiology of Diabetic Complications

RFA-NS-00-002

Posted Date: January 13, 2000

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 24, 2000

Application Receipt Date: April 25, 2000

1999

Collaborative Network for Clinical Research on Immune Tolerance

RFP-NIH-NIAID-DAIT-99-30

Posted Date: January 15, 1999

Application Receipt Date: May 14, 1999

Functional Genomics of the Developing Endocrine Pancreas

RFA-DK-99-007

Posted Date: December 4, 1998

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 10, 1999

Application Receipt Date: March 10, 1999

Neurological Complications of Diabetes

RFA-NS-99-005

Posted Date: December 22, 1998

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 16, 1999

Application Receipt Date: April 27, 1999

Pilot Studies for New Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes and its Complications

RFA-DK-99-013

Posted Date: January 8, 1999

Letter of Intent Due Date: March 1, 1999

Application Receipt Date: March 30, 1999

1998

Cellular and Molecular Approaches to Achieving Euglycemia

RFA-DK-98-007

Posted Date: November 21, 1997

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998

Glucose Sensors in the Treatment of Diabetes

RFA-DK-98-008

Posted Date: November 21, 1997

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998

Immunopathogenesis of Type 1 Diabetes

RFA-DK-98-010

Posted Date: November 21, 1997

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998

Pathogenesis and Therapy of Complications of Diabetes

RFA-DK-98-009

Posted Date: November 21, 1997

Letter of Intent Due Date: February 19, 1998

Application Receipt Date: March 19, 1998