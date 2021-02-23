About the Special Diabetes Program

The Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research, or Special Diabetes Program, is a special appropriation for research on the prevention and cure of type 1 diabetes that the NIDDK administers on behalf of the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with multiple NIH Institutes and Centers and the CDC, and with input from the Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Coordinating Committee.

The Special Diabetes Program has enabled the creation of unique, innovative, and collaborative research consortia and clinical trials networks focused on the prevention, treatment, and cure of type 1 diabetes. These consortia have made significant research progress and also generated numerous research resources for use by the broad scientific community. More information on research supported by the Program and the resulting scientific accomplishments are found in a Progress Report on the Special Type 1 Diabetes Program.

Legislative History of the Special Diabetes Program

Figure 1 summarizes the special funding for type 1 diabetes research since its inception in 1998. Funds for the program have been provided by:

This funding program supplements regularly appropriated funds that the NIH receives for diabetes research.

Figure 1: Funding History for the Special Diabetes Program

View this data in an Excel spreadsheet (XLSX, 18.26 KB)