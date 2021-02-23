About the Special Diabetes Program
The Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research, or Special Diabetes Program, is a special appropriation for research on the prevention and cure of type 1 diabetes that the NIDDK administers on behalf of the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with multiple NIH Institutes and Centers and the CDC, and with input from the Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Coordinating Committee.
The Special Diabetes Program has enabled the creation of unique, innovative, and collaborative research consortia and clinical trials networks focused on the prevention, treatment, and cure of type 1 diabetes. These consortia have made significant research progress and also generated numerous research resources for use by the broad scientific community. More information on research supported by the Program and the resulting scientific accomplishments are found in a Progress Report on the Special Type 1 Diabetes Program.
Legislative History of the Special Diabetes Program
Figure 1 summarizes the special funding for type 1 diabetes research since its inception in 1998. Funds for the program have been provided by:
- Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-123) (PDF, 700 KB) – provided $150 million per year in FY 2018-2019
- Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (P.L. 114-10) (PDF, 422 KB) – provided $150 million per year in FY 2016-2017
- Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (P.L. 113-93) (PDF, 312 KB) – provided $150 million in FY 2015
- American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 (P.L. 112-240) (PDF, 346 KB) – provided $150 million in FY 2014
- Medicare and Medicaid Extenders Act of 2010 (P.L. 111-309) (PDF, 141 KB) – provided $150 million per year in FY 2012-2013
- Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 (P.L. 110-275) (PDF, 392 MB) – provided $150 million per year in FY 2010-2011
- Medicare, Medicaid, and SCHIP Extension Act of 2007 (P.L. 110-173) (PDF, 185 KB) – provided $150 million in FY 2009
- Public Health Service Act Amendment for Diabetes 2002 (P.L. 107-360) (PDF, 24 KB) – provided $150 million per year for FY 2004-2008
- Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2001 (P.L. 106-554) (PDF, 1.92 MB) – provided an additional $70 million per year for FY 2001-2002 and $100 million for FY 2003
- Balanced Budget Act of 1997 (P.L. 105-33) (PDF, 1.75 MB) – provided $30 million per year for FY 1998-2002
This funding program supplements regularly appropriated funds that the NIH receives for diabetes research.
Figure 1: Funding History for the Special Diabetes ProgramView description of Figure 1
View this data in an Excel spreadsheet (XLSX, 18.26 KB)