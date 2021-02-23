Special Diabetes Program: Funding Opportunities
Below are current funding opportunities supported by the Special Diabetes Program. For other NIH funding opportunities, please see the NIH Guide for Grants and Contracts.
View archived research funding opportunities.
|Posted Date
|Title
|Open Date (Earliest Submission Date)
|Application Due Date
|Full Announcement
|2/19/2021
|Immune Cell Engineering For Targeted Therapy And Disease Monitoring in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
|May 22, 2021
|June 22, 2021
|RFA-DK-21-005
|1/13/2021
|Biomarkers for Diabetic Foot Ulcers through the Diabetic Foot Consortium (R61/R33 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
|March 22, 2021
|April 22 and November 3, 2021
|RFA-DK-21-001
|1/7/2021
|Limited Competition: Revision to the Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
|March 14, 2021
|April 14, 2021
|RFA-DK-20-508
|1/6/2021
|Understanding and Reducing Cardiovascular Disease in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (R01-Clinical Trial Optional)
|February 15, 2021
|March 15 and October 15, 2021
|RFA-HL-21-014
|1/3/2014
|Diabetic Complications Consortium Preclinical Testing Program
|Ongoing
|Not Applicable
|DCC-PTP Website