Special Diabetes Program: Funding Opportunities

Below are current funding opportunities supported by the Special Diabetes Program. For other NIH funding opportunities, please see the NIH Guide for Grants and Contracts.

View archived research funding opportunities.

Posted Date Title Open Date (Earliest Submission Date) Application Due Date Full Announcement
2/19/2021 Immune Cell Engineering For Targeted Therapy And Disease Monitoring in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
 May 22, 2021 June 22, 2021 RFA-DK-21-005
1/13/2021 Biomarkers for Diabetic Foot Ulcers through the Diabetic Foot Consortium (R61/R33 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) March 22, 2021 April 22 and November 3, 2021 RFA-DK-21-001
1/7/2021 Limited Competition: Revision to the Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required) March 14, 2021 April 14, 2021 RFA-DK-20-508
1/6/2021 Understanding and Reducing Cardiovascular Disease in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (R01-Clinical Trial Optional) February 15, 2021 March 15 and October 15, 2021 RFA-HL-21-014
1/3/2014 Diabetic Complications Consortium Preclinical Testing Program Ongoing Not Applicable DCC-PTP Website