U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D.
Go to Staff Directory home

Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D.

Photo of Kristen Abraham
Program Director: Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases
Development of resources and infrastructure to support provision and exploration of human tissues for studies of diabetes, and improvements in innovative mouse models to advance diabetes research.

Responsibilities & Activities

My grant portfolios consist of studies that define the role of the immune response in metabolic dysfunction and type 2 Diabetes, and projects that develop and validate the utility of new animal models for basic and preclinical research in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic diseases.

Research Programs

Metabolic Pathways
Studies on the pathways that are involved in intermediary metabolism as they impact endocrine and metabolic diseases.

Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease
Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIDDK-DEM Translational Working Group, Member
  • NIDDK-DEM Complications Working Group, Member

Select Experience

Assistant Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 1991-2001

Postdoctoral Fellowship, University of Washington, 1987-1991

Ph.D., University of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio, 1987