Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D.

My grant portfolios consist of studies that define the role of the immune response in metabolic dysfunction and type 2 Diabetes, and projects that develop and validate the utility of new animal models for basic and preclinical research in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic diseases.

Research Programs

Metabolic Pathways

Studies on the pathways that are involved in intermediary metabolism as they impact endocrine and metabolic diseases.

Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease

Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.