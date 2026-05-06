Metabolic Pathways

Studies on the pathways that are involved in intermediary metabolism as they impact endocrine and metabolic diseases.

The Metabolic Pathways program supports research on the pathways that are involved in intermediary metabolism as they impact endocrine and metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Supported are studies that investigate these pathways from a whole-body perspective as well as within specific tissues (e.g., liver, fat, muscle) and at the cellular and molecular level. Studies address whole-body fluxes in carbohydrate and lipid metabolism as well as the role of single key molecules or set of molecules in the regulation of these metabolic pathways. The program promotes research that addresses the development, physiology, and life cycle of fat cells, called adipocytes, and the metabolic role of specific fat depots (e.g., white, beige, brown) throughout the body. Another area of interest includes the mechanisms involved in protein trafficking, secretion, and processing as they relate to metabolic diseases (e.g., vesicle formation and fusion, unfolded protein response, ER stress). This program also supports metabolic phenotyping studies that aim to identify, characterize, and validate new animal models of endocrine diseases, obesity, and diabetes and its complications.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

NIDDK Program Staff Dhananjay (Jay) Gupta, Ph.D., M.S. Basic research on pathogenesis of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes; Role of gene-environment interaction in regulation of metabolism; Transcriptional regulation of gene expression; Cellular signaling pathways regulating intermediary metabolism and cellular identity

Maren Laughlin, Ph.D. Energy balance, thermogenesis and mitochondria biology, lipid metabolism, and functional and metabolic imaging in adipose, pancreas and other metabolic organs.

Hanyu Liang, M.D., Ph.D. Hepatic Metabolism; Insulin Resistance; Type 2 Diabetes; Obesity; Bariatric Surgery

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website. NIDDK Grant Opportunities Highlighted Topics of Interest to NIDDK

NIDDK Active Trials in Metabolic Disease View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.

NIH Study Sections Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs