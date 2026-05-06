Metabolic Pathways
Studies on the pathways that are involved in intermediary metabolism as they impact endocrine and metabolic diseases.
The Metabolic Pathways program supports research on the pathways that are involved in intermediary metabolism as they impact endocrine and metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Supported are studies that investigate these pathways from a whole-body perspective as well as within specific tissues (e.g., liver, fat, muscle) and at the cellular and molecular level. Studies address whole-body fluxes in carbohydrate and lipid metabolism as well as the role of single key molecules or set of molecules in the regulation of these metabolic pathways. The program promotes research that addresses the development, physiology, and life cycle of fat cells, called adipocytes, and the metabolic role of specific fat depots (e.g., white, beige, brown) throughout the body. Another area of interest includes the mechanisms involved in protein trafficking, secretion, and processing as they relate to metabolic diseases (e.g., vesicle formation and fusion, unfolded protein response, ER stress). This program also supports metabolic phenotyping studies that aim to identify, characterize, and validate new animal models of endocrine diseases, obesity, and diabetes and its complications.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Dhananjay (Jay) Gupta, Ph.D., M.S. Basic research on pathogenesis of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes; Role of gene-environment interaction in regulation of metabolism; Transcriptional regulation of gene expression; Cellular signaling pathways regulating intermediary metabolism and cellular identity
- Maren Laughlin, Ph.D. Energy balance, thermogenesis and mitochondria biology, lipid metabolism, and functional and metabolic imaging in adipose, pancreas and other metabolic organs.
- Hanyu Liang, M.D., Ph.D. Hepatic Metabolism; Insulin Resistance; Type 2 Diabetes; Obesity; Bariatric Surgery
Related Links
-
View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
-
Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
-
NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
-
Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.