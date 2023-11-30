Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease

Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The Pathophysiology of Diabetes and Metabolic Disease Program supports basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This Program also includes studies that address the etiology of type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune endocrine diseases, such as autoimmune thyroid disease. This Program supports both basic mechanistic and clinical studies that address the effect of the intrauterine environment on subsequent metabolic disease in the offspring, as well as the role of gestational diabetes on the subsequent development of maternal diabetes. Also included are studies that use innovative technologies, such as genetic and epigenetic analyses, systems biology, and bioengineering, to understand the biological networks of underlying disease, with the goal of developing novel therapeutic strategies.​​​

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs