Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease
Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
The Pathophysiology of Diabetes and Metabolic Disease Program supports basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This Program also includes studies that address the etiology of type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune endocrine diseases, such as autoimmune thyroid disease.
This Program supports both basic mechanistic and clinical studies that address the effect of the intrauterine environment on subsequent metabolic disease in the offspring, as well as the role of gestational diabetes on the subsequent development of maternal diabetes. Also included are studies that use innovative technologies, such as genetic and epigenetic analyses, systems biology, and bioengineering, to understand the biological networks of underlying disease, with the goal of developing novel therapeutic strategies.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D. Development of resources and infrastructure to support provision and exploration of human tissues for studies of diabetes, and improvements in innovative mouse models to advance diabetes research.
- Guillermo A. Arreaza-Rubín, M.D. Diabetes and endocrine disease bioengineering and glucose sensing
- Rajatava Basu, Ph.D. Role of immune system in the pathophysiology of Type 2 Diabetes and diabetes-associated metabolic dysfunction, including the role of chronic & meta-inflammation, microbiome-immune-metabolic crosstalk and neuroinflammation
- Olivier Blondel, Ph.D. Pathophysiology of the endocrine pancreas in diabetes; technology development (i.e. genomics and systems biology) in metabolic disease
- Miranda Broadney, M.D., M.P.H. Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology, Clinical Management of Diabetes Mellitus, Insulin Resistance, Pediatric Obesity
- Maren Laughlin, Ph.D. Energy balance, thermogenesis and mitochondria biology, whole body intermediary carbohydrate, lipid and protein metabolism, and functional and metabolic imaging in adipose, pancreas and other metabolic organs.
- Hanyu Liang, M.D., Ph.D. Hepatic Metabolism; Insulin Resistance; Type 2 Diabetes; Obesity; Bariatric Surgery
- Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D. Type 2 diabetes in children and youth; human studies of metabolic imprinting
- Corinne M. Silva, Ph.D. The role of circadian rhythms and sleep in metabolic diseases; mechanisms by which the intrauterine environment alters metabolic responses in the offspring; Diabetes Research Centers.
- Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D. Disease-modifying clinical trials in type 1 diabetes, etiology and pathogenesis of type 1 diabetes
Recent Funding OpportunitiesView More Recent Funding Opportunities
-
Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Research Council of Finland (RCF) National Institutes of Health (NIH) Partnership Program
-
Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
-
Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)
-
Cardiovascular Repository Type 1 Diabetes (CARE-T1D) Consortium (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed).
-
Addressing the Impact of Syndemics on the Health of People with HIV and Diseases and Conditions within the Missions of NIDDK and NHLBI (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
