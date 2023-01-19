Responsibilities & Activities

As a program director in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, I oversee programs focused on the physiologic contribution of the immune system to the development, severity and resolution of non-autoimmune Diabetes, Obesity and associated metabolic syndromes. Research topics under the DEM INFL program areas include: mechanism of crosstalk between the immune and the metabolic systems; mechanisms of environment-microbiome-host immune interactions in regulating metabolic homeostasis during diabetes, obesity and associated metabolic syndromes; metabolic dysregulation influencing the phenotype and function of innate and adaptive immune cells. The program includes novel immune interventions or immunotherapeutic strategies to prevent, halt, or reverse T2 Diabetes, Obesity, and metabolic syndromes. Additionally, studies that investigate the effects of diabetes, obesity, and metabolic perturbations on neuroinflammation are also included in the portfolio.

Research Programs

1. Role of immune system in the pathophysiology of diabetes, obesity, and metabolic diseases.

2. Mechanisms of systemic and local inflammation during diabetes and obesity and influence on neuroinflammation and CNS pathology.

Committees & Working Groups