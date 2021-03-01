Olivier Blondel, Ph.D.

My primary interests lie in research that focuses on endocrine signaling, stem cell biology, organ development, regenerative medicine and biomarker discovery as it relates to diabetes (type 1 and type 2) and metabolic diseases, particularly in combination with experimental approaches such as large-scale genomics, synthetic biology, bioengineering, epigenetics, nuclear organization of mammalian genomes, chromatin biology, genome editing, gene therapy. My portfolio is composed of grants that combine two or more of the areas and technologies described above.

Besides the management of a grant portfolio, my administrative responsibilities include: Project Scientist, Human Islet Research Network (HIRN); NIDDK representative, Network for Pancreatic Organ Donors (nPOD); Coordinator, 4D Nucleome Common Fund Program.