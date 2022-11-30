Endocrine Pancreas

Biology, development, and function of the endocrine pancreas and clinical studies on islet transplantation for type 1 diabetes treatment.

The Endocrine Pancreas program supports research on the basic biology, development, and function of the endocrine pancreas, as well as clinical studies on islet transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The research in this program includes developmental biology studies on tissue formation, particularly the development and regeneration of pancreatic islets, and basic biology studies on hormone synthesis and secretion from pancreatic endocrine cells (alpha, beta, delta, etc.) within the islet. Areas addressing islet transplantation include studies on optimizing islet yield, viability, and durability in the procurement and pre-transplant process; enhancing islet graft survival and promoting immune tolerance of islet grafts; and evaluating transplantation alternatives to human islets.

NIDDK Program Staff Guillermo A. Arreaza-Rubín, M.D. Diabetes and endocrine disease bioengineering and glucose sensing

Olivier Blondel, Ph.D. Pathophysiology of the endocrine pancreas in diabetes; technology development (i.e. genomics and systems biology) in metabolic disease

Thomas Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D. Cystic fibrosis research and translation centers, Cystic Fibrosis basic research and clinical trials, rare metabolic diseases basic and clinical trials, clinical islet transplantation registry; advanced artificial pancreas clinical trials, post COVID-19 new onset diabetes

Albert J. Hwa, Ph.D. Basic mechanisms underlying the organogenesis and regeneration of pancreatic islets during health and disease; generation of islet cells from stem cells for disease modeling and regenerative medicine

Xujing Wang, Ph.D. Data science; computation modeling; integrative genomics; network biology; genotype-phenotype relationship

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

