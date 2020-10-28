Miranda Broadney, M.D., M.P.H.
Responsibilities & Activities
I provide administrative and scientific oversight for clinical studies on the diagnosis, management and treatment of diabetes mellitus. Within this role, I provide scientific support for the Glycemic Observation and Metabolic Outcomes in Mothers and Offspring (GO MOMs) consortium. Additional specific programming is currently being constructed.
In addition to my work at the DEM, I also support the Pediatric Endocrine Training Program Fellow’s Clinic at the NICHD, NIH.
Committees & Working Groups
- Clinical Advancement based on Research Evidence (CARE), Member
- Growth and Advancement of Researchers in Diabetes & Endocrinology (GARDEN), Member
- NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Assistant Professor, University of Maryland, Baltimore, 2019-2020
Program Director, Pediatric Endocrinology Training Program, NICHD, NIH, 2018-2019
Staff Clinician, NICHD, NIH, 2018-2019