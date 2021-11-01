Tomás Cabeza de Baca, Ph.D.

Research Goal

My long-term goal is to disentangle the interplay between psychosocial, ecological, and physiological factors on metabolic functioning and energy intake/expenditure to identify and target individuals most in need of intervention.

Current Research

I am a staff scientist at the Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section of the Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestion and Kidney Disease (NIDDK). Given that context and early experiences play a unique role in development and health, an individual’s ability to function in unpredictable and uncontrollable environments may help explain how current life stressors modify energy allocation and functioning of the metabolic system. As such, my clinical research at the NIDDK incorporates contextual and psychosocial factors in the examination of energy intake, energy expenditure, and metabolic functioning. Current projects include delineating the underlying metabolic and hormonal profiles of individuals with food insecurity, compared to food secure individuals. I am also involved in a project that examines how prior macronutrient meal content regulates subsequent meal content, daily and across meals. The breadth of the training and research experiences provide me with the tools to integrate a variety of theoretical and methodological approaches. My previous research experience incorporated comparative cross-cultural work in Latin America and the Caribbean and secondary data analysis of large national datasets including the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the Midlife in the United States Survey (MIDUS), and the Women’s Health Study (WHS). I was originally trained as a developmentalist, with more recent postdoctoral expertise in the pathophysiology of cardiovascular disease and biological aging.