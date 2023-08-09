Clinical Trials

Background: Diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT) is the amount of energy one s body uses to eat food, absorb the nutrients from the food, and process those nutrients. Researchers would like to understand more about how changing the balances of protein, fat, carbohydrates, and total calories in the diet can affect DIT. Objective: To learn how different diets can change a person s DIT. Eligibility: Healthy people aged 18 to 60 years who have not intentionally lost weight in the past 6 months. Design: Participants will stay in a clinic for about 34 days. They will eat only the food provided. They will receive 8 different diets during the study, including 7 test diets. Participants will undergo multiple tests. They will be screened with blood and urine tests and a test of their heart function. During the first few days: Their waist, thigh, and neck circumference will be measured. They will have a DXA scan: They will lie on a padded table for about 20 minutes while an instrument measures the amount of fat in their body. They will be tested for diabetes. They will answer questionnaires about topics including eating behavior, hunger, and stress. Throughout the study: Their weight will be measured daily. Blood tests will be repeated. They will stay in a metabolic chamber a total of 9 times. They will remain in a closed room for 24 hours while researchers monitor the room temperature and levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Participants will collect all their urine for each 24-hour period.

The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.

Investigator: Tomas Cabeza De Baca

Referral Contacts: