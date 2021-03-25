  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Tomás Cabeza de Baca, Ph.D.
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Tomás Cabeza de Baca, Ph.D.
Photo of Tomás Cabeza de Baca.
Staff Scientist: Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Social and Behavioral Sciences, Health Disparities, Epidemiology
602-200-5300 Add to Contacts

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Chronic psychosocial and financial burden accelerates 5-year telomere shortening: findings from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study.
Cabeza de Baca T, Prather AA, Lin J, Sternfeld B, Adler N, Epel ES, Puterman E.
Mol Psychiatry (2020 May) 25:1141-1153. Abstract/Full Text
Sleep debt: the impact of weekday sleep deprivation on cardiovascular health in older women.
Cabeza de Baca T, Chayama KL, Redline S, Slopen N, Matsushita F, Prather AA, Williams DR, Buring JE, Zaslavsky AM, Albert MA.
Sleep (2019 Oct 9) 42. Abstract/Full Text
Financial strain and ideal cardiovascular health in middle-aged and older women: Data from the Women's health study.
Cabeza de Baca T, Burroughs Peña MS, Slopen N, Williams D, Buring J, Albert MA.
Am Heart J (2019 Sep) 215:129-138. Abstract/Full Text
Lack of partner impacts newborn health through maternal depression: A pilot study of low-income immigrant Latina women.
Cabeza de Baca T, Wojcicki JM, Epel ES, Adler NE.
Midwifery (2018 Sep) 64:63-68. Abstract/Full Text
Sexual intimacy in couples is associated with longer telomere length.
Cabeza de Baca T, Epel ES, Robles TF, Coccia M, Gilbert A, Puterman E, Prather AA.
Psychoneuroendocrinology (2017 Jul) 81:46-51. Abstract/Full Text
Early stress, parental motivation, and reproductive decision-making: applications of life history theory to parental behavior.
Cabeza de Baca T, Ellis BJ.
Curr Opin Psychol (2017 Jun) 15:1-6. Abstract/Full Text
Adversity, Adaptive Calibration, and Health: The Case of Disadvantaged Families.
de Baca TC, Wahl RA, Barnett MA, Figueredo AJ, Ellis BJ.
Adapt Human Behav Physiol (2016 Jun 1) 2:93-115. Abstract/Full Text