Tomás Cabeza de Baca, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Social and Behavioral Sciences, Health Disparities, Epidemiology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Chronic psychosocial and financial burden accelerates 5-year telomere shortening: findings from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Prather AA, Lin J, Sternfeld B, Adler N, Epel ES, Puterman E.
- Mol Psychiatry (2020 May) 25:1141-1153. Abstract/Full Text
- Sleep debt: the impact of weekday sleep deprivation on cardiovascular health in older women.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Chayama KL, Redline S, Slopen N, Matsushita F, Prather AA, Williams DR, Buring JE, Zaslavsky AM, Albert MA.
- Sleep (2019 Oct 9) 42. Abstract/Full Text
- Financial strain and ideal cardiovascular health in middle-aged and older women: Data from the Women's health study.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Burroughs Peña MS, Slopen N, Williams D, Buring J, Albert MA.
- Am Heart J (2019 Sep) 215:129-138. Abstract/Full Text
- Lack of partner impacts newborn health through maternal depression: A pilot study of low-income immigrant Latina women.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Wojcicki JM, Epel ES, Adler NE.
- Midwifery (2018 Sep) 64:63-68. Abstract/Full Text
- Sexual intimacy in couples is associated with longer telomere length.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Epel ES, Robles TF, Coccia M, Gilbert A, Puterman E, Prather AA.
- Psychoneuroendocrinology (2017 Jul) 81:46-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Early stress, parental motivation, and reproductive decision-making: applications of life history theory to parental behavior.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Ellis BJ.
- Curr Opin Psychol (2017 Jun) 15:1-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Adversity, Adaptive Calibration, and Health: The Case of Disadvantaged Families.
- de Baca TC, Wahl RA, Barnett MA, Figueredo AJ, Ellis BJ.
- Adapt Human Behav Physiol (2016 Jun 1) 2:93-115. Abstract/Full Text