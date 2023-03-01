Diana Cummings, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a program director in the Division of Digestive Disease and Nutrition at NIDDK, I support basic and translational research on bidirectional pathways and communication between the brain and gastrointestinal system that contribute to the regulation of food intake, nutrient sensing, and obesity in the context of gastrointestinal disorders. This portfolio encompasses research on central, autonomic, and bloodborne pathways, gastrointestinal interoception, and gut-brain-microbiome interactions involved in feeding behavior, digestive disorders, and the development of obesity. I also oversee Career Development (“K”) awards related to digestive diseases, nutrition, and obesity that include a neurobiology or neurogastroenterology focus.

Research Programs Gastrointestinal Neurobiology

NIDDK research programs on gastrointestinal neurobiology. Metabolism, Energy Balance & Obesity

Basic studies in non-human animals related to the neural control of energy balance and weight gain, loss and maintenance. Neurobiology of Obesity

Neurobiology of energy homeostasis and peripheral metabolism. Basic studies on homeostatic and non-homeostatic contributions to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Committees & Working Groups