NIDDK research programs on gastrointestinal neurobiology.

The Gastrointestinal Neurobiology program supports basic and clinical studies on normal and abnormal function of both the enteric nervous system and the elements within the central nervous system that control it. The program advances histochemical and neurochemical analyses of the enteric nervous system and investigations of the electrical properties of enteric ganglia. Also of interest are studies of chemical neurotransmission, neural control of effector function, and extrinsic nervous input. The program emphasizes research on the structure and function of gastrointestinal hormones and peptides and promotes research on disease conditions associated with excessive or inadequate secretion of neuropeptides.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Diversity

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.