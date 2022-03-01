Maria Davila-Bloom, Ph.D.

I serve as scientific review officer (SRO) for the Chartered NIH-NIDDK, Digestive Diseases and Nutrition C Subcommittee. The Committee is charged with reviewing career development and institutional training grant applications in various areas including nutrition, obesity, digestive diseases, and liver diseases. My primary responsibility is to organize peer review meetings to evaluate the scientific merit of applications submitted in response to Funding Opportunity Announcements issued by the NIDDK and other Institutes and Centers at the National Institutes of Health. My research interests include pediatric nutrition, inherited metabolic disorders, and mammalian development. I am formally assigned as one of the SROs for the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (DDN).