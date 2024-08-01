Michael Eichner, D.V.M., D.A.C.L.A.M.
Professional Experience
- Diplomate, American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine
- Postdoctoral Fellowship in Laboratory Animal Medicine, University of Illinois Chicago
- D.V.M., University of Florida
- B.S., Animal Science, University of Florida
Current Research
The Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section provides support and guidance to NIDDK’s intramural researchers for all phases of laboratory animal experimentation, including:
- advising staff members about practices for the proper housing, handling, care, and use of research animals to ensure compliance with guidelines issues by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care;
- managing animal care facilities in order to maximize the use of animals, animal room space, and animal cage resources;
- implementing and coordinating animal disease monitoring, investigation, prevention, and treatment;
- providing guidance on animal study proposal submissions; and
- training animal care personnel.
Select Publications
- Assessing Methods for Replacement of Soiled Bedding Sentinels in Cage-level Exhaust IVC Racks.
- Eichner M, Smith JM.
- J Am Assoc Lab Anim Sci (2023 Sep 1) 62:409-415. Abstract/Full Text
- A dual conditional CRISPR-Cas9 system to activate gene editing and reduce off-target effects in human stem cells.
- Park SB, Uchida T, Tilson S, Hu Z, Ma CD, Leek M, Eichner M, Hong SG, Liang TJ.
- Mol Ther Nucleic Acids (2022 Jun 14) 28:656-669. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
We provide support and guidance to NIDDK’s intramural researchers for all phases of laboratory animal experimentation and development of animal models of human disease.