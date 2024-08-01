Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section

Michael Eichner, D.V.M., Director

The Laboratory of Animal Science Section (LASS) provides support and guidance to the NIDDK’s intramural researchers for all phases of laboratory animal experimentation, including:

advising staff members about practices for the proper housing, handling, care, and use of research animals to ensure compliance with guidelines issued by the HHS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care;

managing animal care facilities in order to maximize the use of animals, animal room space, and animal care resources;

implementing and coordinating animal disease monitoring, investigation, prevention, and treatment;

providing guidance on animal-study proposal submission;

transgenic mouse production, rederivation, cryopreservation, in vitro fertilization, and related services;

training animal care personnel.

The LASS is responsible for the housing and care of research animals and for enhancing their well-being. The LASS provides technical animal research services to researchers and surgical support. The section’s facilities and services are available to all NIDDK researchers who have been approved to conduct animal research by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.