Michael Eichner, D.V.M., D.A.C.L.A.M.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Assessing Methods for Replacement of Soiled Bedding Sentinels in Cage-level Exhaust IVC Racks.
Eichner M, Smith JM.
J Am Assoc Lab Anim Sci (2023 Sep 1) 62:409-415. Abstract/Full Text
A dual conditional CRISPR-Cas9 system to activate gene editing and reduce off-target effects in human stem cells.
Park SB, Uchida T, Tilson S, Hu Z, Ma CD, Leek M, Eichner M, Hong SG, Liang TJ.
Mol Ther Nucleic Acids (2022 Jun 14) 28:656-669. Abstract/Full Text
Increase in morbidity and mortality in a shipment of red-eared slider turtles (Trachemys scripta elegans).
Eichner M, Garcia K.
Lab Anim (2019 Dec) 53:634-640. Abstract/Full Text
Characterization of an Inducible Alcoholic Liver Fibrosis Model for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Investigation in a Transgenic Porcine Tumorigenic Platform.
Gaba RC, Mendoza-Elias N, Regan DP, Garcia KD, Lokken RP, Schwind RM, Eichner M, Thomas FM, Rund LA, Schook LB, Schachtschneider KM.
J Vasc Interv Radiol (2018 Aug) 29:1194-1202.e1. Abstract/Full Text
Effects of Intracage Ammonia on Markers of Pulmonary Endothelial Integrity in Mice Housed in Static Microisolation Cages.
Eichner M, Purcell JE, Fortman JD.
J Am Assoc Lab Anim Sci (2018 Jan 1) 57:18-23. Abstract/Full Text
Assessment of an Orofacial Operant Pain Assay as a Preclinical Tool for Evaluating Analgesic Efficacy in Rodents.
Ramirez HE, Queeney TJ, Dunbar ML, Eichner MC, Del Castillo DI, Battles AH, Neubert JK.
J Am Assoc Lab Anim Sci (2015 Jul) 54:426-32. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024