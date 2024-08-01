Michael Eichner, D.V.M., D.A.C.L.A.M.
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Assessing Methods for Replacement of Soiled Bedding Sentinels in Cage-level Exhaust IVC Racks.
- Eichner M, Smith JM.
- J Am Assoc Lab Anim Sci (2023 Sep 1) 62:409-415. Abstract/Full Text
- A dual conditional CRISPR-Cas9 system to activate gene editing and reduce off-target effects in human stem cells.
- Park SB, Uchida T, Tilson S, Hu Z, Ma CD, Leek M, Eichner M, Hong SG, Liang TJ.
- Mol Ther Nucleic Acids (2022 Jun 14) 28:656-669. Abstract/Full Text
- Increase in morbidity and mortality in a shipment of red-eared slider turtles (Trachemys scripta elegans).
- Eichner M, Garcia K.
- Lab Anim (2019 Dec) 53:634-640. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of an Inducible Alcoholic Liver Fibrosis Model for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Investigation in a Transgenic Porcine Tumorigenic Platform.
- Gaba RC, Mendoza-Elias N, Regan DP, Garcia KD, Lokken RP, Schwind RM, Eichner M, Thomas FM, Rund LA, Schook LB, Schachtschneider KM.
- J Vasc Interv Radiol (2018 Aug) 29:1194-1202.e1. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Intracage Ammonia on Markers of Pulmonary Endothelial Integrity in Mice Housed in Static Microisolation Cages.
- Eichner M, Purcell JE, Fortman JD.
- J Am Assoc Lab Anim Sci (2018 Jan 1) 57:18-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of an Orofacial Operant Pain Assay as a Preclinical Tool for Evaluating Analgesic Efficacy in Rodents.
- Ramirez HE, Queeney TJ, Dunbar ML, Eichner MC, Del Castillo DI, Battles AH, Neubert JK.
- J Am Assoc Lab Anim Sci (2015 Jul) 54:426-32. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024