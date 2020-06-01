Oksana Gavrilova, Ph.D.

Research Goal

Our goal is to understand how environmental and genetic causes affect metabolism.

Current Research

The primary objective of the Mouse Metabolism Core is to support research in the area of obesity and diabetes by providing standardized, high-quality phenotyping services for mouse models of diabetes, obesity, and related disorders. Our services include analysis of body composition, food intake, energy expenditure, body temperature, as well as glucose and lipid metabolism. We also perform measurements of major metabolites and hormones in mouse serum and provide hands-on training in methods commonly used for analyses of energy and glucose metabolism in rodents.

Applying our Research

This research will help us understand the mechanisms underlying obesity and diabetes. It will also facilitate the development of treatments for these diseases.

Need for Further Study

In spite of the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in modern society, our understanding of their molecular basis is rudimentary. In particular, we need to learn more about the role of the central nervous system in the regulation of energy balance and glucose metabolism.