Oksana Gavrilova, Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- Staff Scientist and Core Director, Mouse Metabolism Core Laboratory, NIDDK, NIH, 2002-present
- Staff Scientist, Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch, NIDDK, NIH, 2000-2002
- Visiting Research Fellow, Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch, NIDDK, NIH, 1994-2000
- Research Fellow, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, 1993-1994
- Research Scientist, Institute of Genetics and Selection of Industrial Microorganisms, 1987-1993
- Ph.D., Institute of Genetics and Selection of Industrial Microorganisms, 1989
- M.S., Moscow State University, 1983
Research Goal
Our goal is to understand how environmental and genetic causes affect metabolism.
Current Research
The primary objective of the Mouse Metabolism Core is to support research in the area of obesity and diabetes by providing standardized, high-quality phenotyping services for mouse models of diabetes, obesity, and related disorders. Our services include analysis of body composition, food intake, energy expenditure, body temperature, as well as glucose and lipid metabolism. We also perform measurements of major metabolites and hormones in mouse serum and provide hands-on training in methods commonly used for analyses of energy and glucose metabolism in rodents.
Applying our Research
This research will help us understand the mechanisms underlying obesity and diabetes. It will also facilitate the development of treatments for these diseases.
Need for Further Study
In spite of the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in modern society, our understanding of their molecular basis is rudimentary. In particular, we need to learn more about the role of the central nervous system in the regulation of energy balance and glucose metabolism.
Select Publications
- Activation of adenosine A2A or A2B receptors causes hypothermia in mice.
- Carlin JL, Jain S, Duroux R, Suresh RR, Xiao C, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Neuropharmacology (2018 Sep 1) 139:268-278. Abstract/Full Text
- Melanotan II causes hypothermia in mice by activation of mast cells and stimulation of histamine 1 receptors.
- Jain S, Panyutin A, Liu N, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Pundir P, Girardet C, Butler AA, Dong X, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2018 Sep 1) 315:E357-E366. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
We characterize various aspects of obesity and diabetes in mice. We use special instruments to measure body composition, body temperature, food intake, metabolic rates, and activity in mice. To study diabetes, we test how well mice respond to insulin, and whether they secrete enough insulin to control their glucose levels.